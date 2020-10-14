AMD Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer), all the details

With the announcement of the Ryzen 5000 series, AMD has formalized its new “consumer” processor series. On the program Zen 3 architecture, 7nm engraving and the promise of solutions for games.

In the AM4 format, these Ryzen 5000 series can be used with the current 500 series motherboards. For example, Asus is one of the first manufacturers to provide BIOS updates to provide this support.

Zen 3 architecture, some information

The Zen 3 architecture benefits from a 7nm engraving from TSMC. AMD has worked on several points to improve performance. In this context, a 19% increase in the CPI compared to Zen 2 (Ryzen 3000) is announced. As the frequencies increase and several architectural optimizations are required, one of the big changes is the internal organization of the processor.

CCX blocks with four cores are now being replaced by larger CCX blocks with 8 cores. Suddenly, the old L3 cache of 2 x 16 MB turns into a 32 MB version. The advantages are many, for example with increasing latency.

Ryzen 5000 series, details, date and price

This line of the Ryzen 5000 series consists of four processors for the middle and upper range. We have 6-, 8-, 12-, and 16-core chips priced at $ 299, 449, 549, and 799, respectively.

In detail, the Ryzen 9 5900X is positioned as a solution for gamers. AMD promises a 7% faster 1080p gaming processor than the Intel Core i9-10900K and 26% faster than the current Ryzen 9 3900X. It consists of 12 physical and 24 logical cores. The mechanics have 70 MB cache, while the operating frequency is between 3.7 and 4.8 GHz, all with a thermal envelope of 150 watts.

The Ryzen 9 5950X with its 16 physical cores and 32 logical cores offers “the best multi-core performance of all game processors and all desktop processors that use a consumer CPU socket”.

Here are the details of these novelties

ModelCores / ThreadsTDP (Watt) BOOST9 / Basis (GHz) Total CacheVentiradPrice (USD) AvailabilityRyzen 9 5950X16C / 32T105WUp up to 4.9 / 3.4 GHz72 MoN / A $ 7995 November 2020Ryzen 9 5900X12C / 24T105WUp up to 54.8 / 3, 7 G 7 5800X8C / 16T105W Up to 4.7 / 3.8 GHz 36 MoN / A $ 4495 November 2020 Ryzen 5 5600X6C / 12T65W Up to 4.6 / 3.7 GHz 35 MoWraith Stealth $ 2995 November 2020

Worldwide availability of all this little world is planned for November 5, 2020. AMD also announces the return of the “Ryzen Equipped to Win” bundle. A free copy of the Far Cry 6 Standard Edition game is offered for every purchase of a Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, or Ryzen 7 5800X processor between November 5 and December 31, 2020. Please note that this offer also applies to the purchase of a Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 7 3800XT between October 20 and December 31, 2020.