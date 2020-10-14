Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market Analysis 2019-2026: Key Findings, Key Players Profiles, Regional Analysis and Future Prospects| Top Players- Accepta The Water Treatment Products Company; Lenntech B.V.; Ashland; Solvay; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Solenis; American Water Chemicals, Inc

Market Insights

Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the usage of RO & NF membranes in industries and the need for avoiding scale formation in these membranes.

Industrial anti-scaling chemicals are compounds or chemicals that are used to prevent the process of scaling or if not being able to prevent then, it slow down its process of elements scaling in the membranes and passage ways. These chemicals are used in various industrial verticals where the usage of natural waters in operations of machines is very high. Due to the presence and high concentration in the levels of calcium, sulphate and a number of other scales in natural waters, the need for industrial anti-scaling chemicals is on the rise.

Market Drivers:

Requirement of anti-scaling chemicals from the various end-user industries, due to the high cost of maintenance and repair time once the scaling has been initiated in various equipments and machinery; this factor is expected to positively drive the market growth

Innovations in the market resulting in the development of biodegradable and green anti-scalants, that has been a result of increased focus on usage of eco-friendly chemicals and additives; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of huge capital funding, and care in the involvement and usage of anti-scaling chemicals is expected to restrain the market growth

Major Market Players Covered in The Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in industrial anti-scaling chemical market are Accepta The Water Treatment Products Company; Lenntech B.V.; Ashland; Solvay; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Solenis; American Water Chemicals, Inc.; Innovative Chemical Technologies; Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.; Clariant; BWA WATER ADDITIVES; BASF SE; Kemira; Dow; Avista Technologies, Inc.; Genesys; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; Ecolab; SUEZ; KETAV CONSULTANT; Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd and Chemtex Speciality Limited.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. announced that they had agreed to acquire BWA WATER ADDITIVES. This acquisition will enable two of the major commercial organisations in providing solutions and services for industrial water treatment and associated industries

In September 2016, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. announced that they had acquired Solvay’s chemicals production division focusing on additives and chemicals for mining, water treatment, oil & gas, etc. This acquisition includes Solvay’s “Ionquest 290” and “Octyl Phosphonic Acid” products and will help in enhancing Italmatch’s position and market capabilities in water and mining industries

Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market Scope and Segments

By Type Polymer-Based Phosphonate-Based

By End-Use Industry Water& Wastewater Chemical Processing Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Mining & Construction Pulp& Paper Textiles Others



Based on regions, the Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical

Chapter 4: Presenting Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

