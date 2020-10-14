Global Extruders Market 2020 : Industry Supply Chain Relationship, Development Trends, Key Companies Profile and Forecast to 2026|Key Players- BC Extrusion Holding GmbH, Breyer GmbH Maschinenfabrik, Clextral, Coperion GmbH, Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd

Market Insights

Global Extruders Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand from various end user industries is driving the growth of this market.

Extruder is the process of converting the adhesive material into structured products. Granules, powder, flours, liquid etc. are some of the materials that are used for extrusions. These days, extruders are widely used in industries like building & construction, transportation, consumer goods etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of extruders products in various industries is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

High production cost is restraining the growth of this market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Extruders Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in extruders market are BC Extrusion Holding GmbH, Breyer GmbH Maschinenfabrik, Clextral, Coperion GmbH, Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd, Extrudex Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron, Presezzi Extrusion S.p.A., Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH, The Japan Steel Works, LTD, Theysohn Group, TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD, USEON (Nanjing) Extrusion Machinery Co.,Ltd., LEISTRITZ AG, Davis Standard.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, 3devo announced the launch of 3devo NEXT 1.0 and 3devo advanced their industrial desktop filaments. The 3devo NEXT 1.0 is designed especially for 3D printing shop, markers and universities while 3devo NEXT 1.0 Advanced is designed for plastics companies, universities, compounders, extrusion companies and 3D printing company. NEXT has heating zone and temperature of 350° and Advance has temperature of 450° C.

In March 2019, Baker Perkins announced the launch of their new MPX production-scale powder coating extruders. This new system will improve the quality, reduce maintenance cost and time, and will increase the capacity and are designed for all type of powder formulations like hybrids, epoxy, acrylics, polyesters etc.

Global Extruders Market Scope and Segments

By Type Single Screw Extruder Twin Screw Extruder RAM Extruder

By End- Use Industry Building & Construction Transportation Consumer Goods Others



Based on regions, the Extruders Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Extruders Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Extruders market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Extruders Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Extruders

Chapter 4: Presenting Extruders Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Extruders market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

