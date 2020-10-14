Global Material Testing Market 2019- Business Planning Research and Resources, Revenue, and Forecasts 2026|Major Competitiors- Illinois Tool Works Inc, Zwick Roell Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Tinius Olsen, ADMET, Inc

Market Insights

Global Material Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 668.04 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 960.99 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of material testing from various end user industries is driving the growth of this market.

Material testing is usually done to identify the physical and mechanical properties of the different materials and components. Compression, tensile strength, peel strength, shear strength, bond strength, flexure etc. are usually tested in this material testing. These testing are very useful as it help in the production, quality control, R&D. These days, material testing is widely used in many industries like construction, automotive, aerospace, defence etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of material testing from aerospace industry is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing preference for manufacturing quality products is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

Destruction of resources during the testing is restraining the growth of this market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Material Testing Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in material testing market are Illinois Tool Works Inc, Zwick Roell Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Tinius Olsen, ADMET, Inc., Hegewald & Peschke Meß- und Prüftechnik GmbH, Applied Test Systems, Mitutoyo America Corporation., TA Instruments, Torontech Inc., Qualitest International Inc, ETS Intarlaken Technologies, Struers, MTS Systems Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, UL announced the launch of their new composite material testing laboratory at Bangalore. They are specially designed for the testing of the materials like polymer blends, carbon & glass fibers and laminates reinforced with nanoparticles. The main aim is to meet the demand of the composite materials in industries like aerospace, automotive and renewable energy.

In February 2019, HeiQ announced the launch of their new service for the fabric innovation – HeiQ Fabric Labs. The main aim is to create new ideas and apply it in fiber, yarn, fabric solutions, and chemical technologies. Fabric trend research, material education and product marketing and education seminars are some of the other services that are provided by HeiQ Fabric Lab.

Global Material Testing Market Scope and Segments

By Type Universal Testing Machines Servohydraulic Testing Machines Hardness Testing Equipment Impact Testing Equipment

By Materials Metal Plastics Rubber and Elastomer Ceramics and Composites Others

By End- User Automotive Construction Educational Institutions Aerospace & Defense Medical Devices Power, Others



Based on regions, the Material Testing Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

