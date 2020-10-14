Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market 2019 Trends, Statistics, Segments, Graphs Growth Factors Forecast to 2026|Top Players- Merck KGaA; Eurofins Scientific; Thermo Fisher Scientific; BioreclamationIVT; SGS SA; QIAGEN

Market Insights

Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced databases of toxins and toxicology methods.

In Vitro toxicity testing in chemical market is the testing process or method for the detection of effects of toxic substances and compounds on cells and bacteria. This method is majorly employed for the detection of any harmful chemicals or any characteristics of the chemicals that might be fatal. This method is employed during the production/development of various chemicals and chemical compounds.

Market Drivers:

Expansion of technology and innovations in services and solutions offering resulting in expanded solutions and services; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Expanded levels of R&D expenditure incurred by various private and governmental organisations regarding the detection and testing of toxicity; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of adoption of the service from the various authorities and regulatory organisations; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of capabilities in applications and testing capability for complex processes and endpoint detection; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Major Market Players Covered in The In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in in vitro toxicity testing in chemical market are Merck KGaA; Eurofins Scientific; Thermo Fisher Scientific; BioreclamationIVT; SGS SA; QIAGEN; Covance Inc.; Charles River; Gentronix; Catalent, Inc; MB Research Laboratories; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cyprotex; BioStatus Limited; Admescope Ltd; Promega Corporation and InSphero.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SGS SA announced the launch of a new In Vitro toxicology testing service at their Mississauga, Canada facility. This expansion will enable the organisation to provide enhanced capabilities for the detection of toxicology from the pharmaceutical, healthcare & personal care and the cosmetics industry.

In March 2018, BioreclamationIVT announced that they had acquired Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc. This acquisition will enable BioreclamationIVT to enhance their products and solutions portfolio for testing of exposure to chemical compounds.

Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market Scope and Segments

By Product & Service Assays Bacterial Toxicity Assays Enzyme Toxicity Assays Cell-Based Elisa & Western Blots Receptor-Binding Assays Tissue Culture Assays Others GTPãS-Binding Assays Fluorescent Imaging Plate Reader (FLIPR Assays) G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCR) & Ion Channel Targets Various Reporter-Based Assay Services Reagents & Labware



By Technology

Cell Culture Technologies

High-Throughput Technologies

Cellular Imaging Technologies

Toxicogenomics

Based on regions, the In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical

Chapter 4: Presenting In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

