📰 The mountains of Pluto are covered with snow, but not for the same reasons as on Earth

In 2015, the New Horizons probe discovered spectacular mountains on Pluto with ice-capped peaks that strikingly resemble Earth’s massifs. Such a landscape had not been observed anywhere else in the solar system. But while on our planet (a planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun or another star in the universe and has sufficient mass for its gravity to keep it in hydrostatic equilibrium, …) atmospheric temperatures vary with altitude decrease (The height is the vertical height of a place or an object in relation to a base plane. It is one of the geographical components and …) on Pluto (Pluto, of which the official name is (134340) Pluto, is the second largest known Dwarf planet in the solar system and the tenth largest known star that orbits the sun. Originally …) they heat up due to solar radiation with altitude (in addition to cosmic rays (particles that are animated with extremely high speed and energy) the sun emits electromagnetic Waves whose spectrum extends from waves …). Where does this ice come from (ice is water in a solid state)?

On the left the region “Cthulhu” at the equator of Pluto and on the right the Alps on Earth. Two identical landscapes that were created by very different processes. © NASA / Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University / Southwest Research Institute © Thomas Pesquet / ESA



An international team led by scientists from CNRS (The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST)) carried out the study. They first determined that this “snow (snow is a form of precipitation that consists of crystallized ice and agglomerates into flakes that can branch out in endless ways. Since flakes …) actually comes from the mountains of Pluto.” Methane ice is made (methane is a hydrocarbon with the crude formula CH4. It is the simplest compound of the alkane family. It is a gas that occurs naturally and is produced by living organisms. It is …), a gas (A gas is a series of atoms or molecules that are very weakly connected to each other and almost independent. In the gaseous state, matter has no form of its own nor of clean volume: A gas tends to …) be present in the form of traces (TRACES (TRAde Control and Expert System) is an internet based veterinary health certification and notification network under the responsibility …) in the atmosphere of Pluto (The atmosphere of Pluto became 1 Discovered in 985, and many peculiarities have made progress ssly identified, although most of the details have yet to be confirmed by … how water vapor (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential for all living organisms) known on the Earth. Then, in order to understand how the same landscape (Etymologically, the landscape is the arrangement of lines, signs, shapes of a limited space, a “land”. Part of terrestrial space …) Made in such different conditions, they used a model of the Climates (climate is the statistical distribution of atmospheric conditions in a certain region during a certain period of time. It differs from meteorology …) of the dwarf planet (In astronomy, a dwarf planet is a kind of celestial object in the solar system that sits between a planet and a small body.) This enabled them to discover that due to its dynamics (The word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify that which is relative to movement. It can be used as 🙂 in particular the atmosphere (that Word atmosphere can have different meanings 🙂 Pluto is enriched with methane gas at altitude.

Therefore, only on mountains is air high enough to reach this enriched area (air is the mixture of gases that make up the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. When the air pressure decreases with altitude, the cabins with … ) be sufficiently charged with methane to enable its condensation (condensation is the name for the physical phenomenon of the state change of matter, which changes from a dilute state (gas) to a condensed state (solid or liquid). We can experience this change …). Further down the air is too low in methane for ice to form. This work, published in Nature Communications, could also explain why the thick methane glaciers observed elsewhere on Pluto are full of spectacular, rugged ridges as opposed to water, flat land glaciers.

On Earth, snow condenses at height because the air expands when it moves upwards and therefore cools (we lose 1 ° C approximately every 100 m). On Pluto, methane ice forms on the tops of the mountains when they are high enough to reach the upper atmospheric layers, which are warmer and more methane-enriched. © Tanguy Bertrand et al.



Bibliography:

The equatorial mountains on Pluto are covered in methane frosts resulting from a unique atmospheric process. Tanguy Bertrand, François Forget, Bernard Schmitt, Oliver White and Will Grundy. Nature Communications, October 13, 2020. DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-020-18845-3.

