Microsoft introduces usage profiles when installing Windows 10

On the occasion of the release of Windows 10 Build 20231, Microsoft is testing a new OOBE experience. OOBE is the contraction of the out-of-box experience.

When a Windows computer starts for the first time, the Windows Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) process guides the user through the installation process. In addition, Microsoft is proposing a few changes that should make the overall configuration of the operating system easier.

We’re entitled to a new home screen where you can choose how to use the device. A list of different profiles is of course offered. We find topics like games, studying, entertainment, or even work and creativity. Depending on the selection made, Windows 10 offers different parameters to be configured as well as possible.

A novelty proposed by Windows 10 Build 20231

This new approach is part of the new features introduced by Windows 10 Build 20231. This is currently only a first step. The giant is conducting tests. As a result, choosing one profile over another has no particular consequence. It should be noted that development is going so well that the specific parameters for each profile are expected in the near future.

On this subject, Redmond adds

“This is the first wave of work for this role […] Currently, users registered in the Windows Insider Program do not notice any configuration differences after exiting this OOBE. We look forward to sharing future improvements. “”

At the moment this novelty is not available to everyone. Microsoft takes it step by step. The giant explains

“This functionality is first provided in a subset of PCs that are registered in the dev channel of the Windows Insiders program. This allows us to quickly identify issues that can affect performance and reliability. Rest assured this new feature will be available to everyone (dev channel). You will see this again when you reset your PC and do a clean installation of Windows. “”