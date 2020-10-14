📰 Towards a better combination of building blocks in organic chemistry

Molecules of pharmaceutical interest are generally synthesized by assembling smaller compounds that serve as the building blocks of chemistry. However, it is not always easy to precisely control their arrangement and therefore go in the direction of fine selectivity in order to obtain only the desired product. Researchers at the Laboratory for Molecular Innovation and Applications (LIMA, CNRS / University of Haute-Alsace / University of Strasbourg) and the University of California (University of California is an American university founded in 1868 and headquartered in Berkeley, California ), consisting of ten locations in …) (Los Angeles, USA) (Graphie) have developed a catalytic method in which bricks, so-called ynamides, are selectively combined with germanium derivatives (Graphie) Germanium is a chemical element of the crystallogeneic family with the symbol Ge and the atomic number 32.). These works, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, pave the way for control (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used as a synonym for testing, verification, and mastering.) Other building blocks in the function of the catalyst (In chemistry a catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction; it takes part in the reaction but is not part of products or reactants and therefore does not appear in the balance equation of …).

Molecular modeling of an elementary building block. © Nicolas Blanchard



Organic chemistry (Organic chemistry is a branch of chemistry used to describe and study a large class of carbon-based molecules: the …) combines elementary stones, simple molecules that can be composed into a number (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical Number”) considerable three-dimensional combinations. The choice and diversity of these building blocks make it possible to arrive at unique molecular architectures (Architectures is a documentary series proposed by Frédéric Campain and Richard Copans and has been broadcast on Arte since 1995), the properties of which are defined in advance: solubility , Metabolic stability, magnetism (magnetism is a physical phenomenon in which attractive or repulsive forces occur from one object to another or with moving electrical charges. These objects, so-called …), optical properties, etc. These molecules then become synthesis used by pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products. Ynamides, small hydrocarbons that contain an atom (an atom (ancient Greek ἄτομος) [atomos], “What one cannot share”) is the smallest part of a simple body …) Nitrogen (nitrogen is a chemical element of the pnictogen family, symbol N and atomic number 7 In everyday language nitrogen means …) and can therefore with other elements can be combined to create up to four different connections. Without control, these four compounds are formed as a mixture (A mixture is an association of two or more solid, liquid or gaseous substances that do not interact chemically. The result of …), while it would be necessary not to obtain as that for the intended applications useful combinations. Researchers of the Laboratory of Molecular Innovation and Applications (LIMA, CNRS / University of Haute-Alsace / University of Strasbourg) and University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and transmission (advanced studies) In the United States, when the …) of California (Los Angeles, USA) inserted elements of the crystal log family (germanium, tin) on ynamides and achieved the first example of selectivity control: thanks to catalysis (catalysis is the action of a substance, which is referred to as a catalyst, on a chemical conversion to modify its reaction rate. The catalyst, which is usually in a much smaller amount than …) with palladium, two combinations among the four possible are prioritized.

The choice of a specific ligand for palladium enables the selective formation of one or the other of these two combinations, which are mainly characterized by the final position of the germanium atom in the molecule (a molecule is a chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that are electrically neutral in the free state can exist and represent the smallest …). More efficient than assembling materials (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to make objects.) Bulk (from Dutch Wrac: bad salt, bad) refers to goods that are not packed or stowed are.) and then to sort them, this strategy falls (The strategy – from the Greek stratos means “army” and ageîn means “lead” – 🙂 complementarily falls into the field of chemistry (La chemistry is a natural science that is in different subject areas, such as physics and biology, with which it shares common or narrow areas of study.) Green and without loss of matter (Matter is the substance of any body that has a tangible reality. Its three most common states are the solid state, the liquid state, the gas state. Matter takes up space and …). This phenomenon was then confirmed by numerous examples and explained by molecular modeling studies. The augmented dynamide of a germanium atom has no known application, but this work represents a step towards other forms of hydrometalation; H. Selective insertion of a metalloid (a metalloid is a chemical element that cannot be classified into either metals or non-metals, …) in molecular bricks. This method and the new molecular building blocks thus formed would allow more applications to be achieved, especially in the pharmaceutical field.

Reference:

Vincent Debrauwer, Aneta Turlik, Lénaic Rummler, Alessandro Prescimone, Nicolas Blanchard, KN Houk and Vincent Bizet. Ligand-directed regiodivergent palladium-catalyzed hydrogermylation of ynamides. JACS – June 2020.

DOI: 10.1021 / jacs.0c03556

