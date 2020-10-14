Radeon RX 6000 series in 4K, AMD announces results of at least 60 fps

During the official presentation of the Ryzen 5000 series, AMD also addressed Big Navi. We have received some information about this next generation graphics card known as the Radeon RX 6000.

The manufacturer didn’t go into too much detail. The aim was to arouse the curiosity of the players so that as many people as possible are present on October 28th. A second online conference is planned for this date. It will be dedicated to these Radeon RX 6000 series gaming graphics cards that utilize the RDNA 2 architecture. One of the “big” new features is hardware support for ray tracing.

Radeon RX 6000, 60 fps in 4K.

We had no right to a presentation of the cards, only a small preview of the performances. This is pretty logical as the Ryzen 5000 series processors were featured as the most powerful solutions in this area.

The PC is equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900X and a Radeon 6000 series without any further details. We have a recording at 61 frames per second on Borderlands 3 in 4K, i.e. H. 3840 x 2160 pixels. The frame rate is up to 88 frames under Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 73 fps under Gears of War 5. At first glance, we have a record that corresponds to that of the latest GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia.

These initial results are interesting, but we don’t have too much information on whether or not ray tracing is enabled. We know the DirectX 12 API was used. AMD also uses Badass and Ultra graphics quality settings.

The official presentation of the Radeon RX 6000 Series RDNA 2 will take place on October 28th.