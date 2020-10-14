United States Nuclear Power Market Report- Is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application Scope & Opportunities by 2020-2027

ReportsnReports added Latest United States Nuclear Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine United States Nuclear Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. United States Nuclear Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The report analyzes the power market scenario in the US (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the US nuclear power market.

A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country, company snapshot of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the US power market and the US nuclear power market. The scope of the research includes-

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in the US and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of the US nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

List of Tables

Table 1: Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type(MW), 2010-2030

Table 2: Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type (%), 2018 and 2030

Table 3: Power Market, United States, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type(MW), 2018 and 2030

Table 4: Power Market, United States, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

Table 5: Power Market, United States, Power Generation by Fuel Type (GWh), 2010-2030

Table 6: Power Market, United States, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

Table 7: Nuclear Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity (MW), 2010 – 2030

Table 8: Nuclear power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by State (MW) , 2010-2018

Table 9: Nuclear Power Market, United States, Power Generation (GWh), 2010 – 2030

Table 10: Nuclear power Market, US, Electricity Generation Share by State (GWh) , 2010-2018

Table 11: Nuclear Power Market, United States, Top 10 Operational Nuclear Reactor, 2018

Table 12: Nuclear Power Market, United States, Top Active Nuclear Reactor Sites, 2018

Table 13: Nuclear Power Market, United States, Top 10 Upcoming Nuclear Reactors, 2018

Table 14: Nuclear Power Market, United States, Upcoming Projects by Status (%), 2018

Table 15: Nuclear Power Market, United States, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value ($m), 2010-2018

Table 16: Nuclear Power Market, United States, Deals by Type, 2018

Table 17: Renewable Energy Project Tax Components and changes with new tax code, US

Table 18: Renewable Energy Market, US, Production Tax Credit ($/kWh)

Table 19: Renewable Energy Market, US, Investment Tax Credit

Table 20: Renewable Energy Market, US, Green Power Purchasing Goal (%), 2018-2025

Table 21: Renewable Energy Market, US, Sun shot Progress and Goals

Table 22: Renewable Energy Market, US, Renewable Portfolio Standards, State Targets

Table 23: Renewable Energy Market, Illinois, Requirements and Carve-outs for Various Technologies for Investor-owned Utilities (%), 2009-2026

Table 24: Renewable Energy Market, Illinois, Requirements and Carve-outs for Various Technologies for Alternate Renewable Electricity Suppliers (%), 2009-2026

Table 25: Renewable Energy Market, Illinois, Block Group REC Prices ($/REC)

Table 26: Renewable Energy Market, Low Income Distributed Generation Incentive 1-4 unit buildings ($/REC)

Table 27: Renewable Energy Market, Low Income Distributed Generation Incentive 5+ unit buildings ($/REC)

Table 28: Renewable Energy Market, Low Income Community Solar Project Incentive ($/REC)

Table 29: Renewable Energy Market, Incentives for Non-Profits and Public Facilities ($/REC)

Table 30: Renewable Energy Market, Illinois, Interconnection Standards

Table 31: Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Pennsylvania, Loan Programs

Table 32: Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Pennsylvania, Grant Programs

Table 33: Renewable Energy Policy Framework, South Carolina, Loan Programs

Table 34: Renewable Energy Policy Framework, South Carolina, Grants

Table 35: Renewable Energy Market, New York, Energy Efficiency Budgets and Targets for the Investor Owned Electric and Gas Utilities ($), 2016-2018

Table 36: Renewable Energy Market, North Carolina, Interconnection Standards

Table 37: Renewable Energy Market, North Carolina, Feed-in Tariffs by Utilities ($/kWh)

Table 38: Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Texas, Net Metering Programs

Table 39: Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Pennsylvania, Grants

Table 40: Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Texas, Loan Programs

Table 41: Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Texas, Rebate Programs

Table 42: Renewable Energy Market, Michigan, Interconnection Standards

Table 43: Tennessee Valley Authority, Major Products and Services

Table 44: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Major Products and Services

Table 45: Exelon Generation Company, LLC, Major Products and Services

Table 46: Cooperative Energy, Major Products and Services

Table 47: El Paso Electric Company, Major Products and Services

Table 48: Abbreviations