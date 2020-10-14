Sci-Tech

MSI’s MPG Gungnir 110R, the complete review

rej October 14, 2020

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Boitiers 09/10/2020

MSI recently completed its range of MPG gaming boxes with the introduction of the MPG Gungnir 110R. In the medium tower format, the machine uses the equipment and the RGB.

It targets players with a solid argument on paper. It’s based on a price under $ 100, a segmented architecture, tempered glass, four native 120mm fans, or even RGB. There is also a dress with aggressive and sporty lines.

We tested it to know in detail its potential and performance in terms of cooling and silence. Does this MPG Gungnir 110R meet the requirements of a muscular build? Judgment.

MPG Gungnir 110R Box MSI Review Test 2020-10-09

