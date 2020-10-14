Windows 10 Build 20231 is available for download. What’s new?

Microsoft has released a new “preview” version of Windows 10. It ends up on the Windows Insider program’s dev channel. We have bug fixes and new features.

Windows 10 Build 20231 is available for download for a few hours and offers a new OOBE experience. This is the procedure for configuring the operating system during installation. The giant introduces the choice between different user profiles. The idea is to offer adjustments and configurations of the operating system for future use. We find topics like video games, creation, leisure….

At the moment, when the new interface is available, nothing changes. The system is not working yet.

There are also improvements around “file associations”. File associations allow you to select an application with a file type. These enterprise choices are now available on a per-user, per-device basis. IT administrators can clearly define which applications will automatically open different types of files or links. Microsoft explains

“This makes it easy, for example, to set Microsoft Edge as your company’s default browser or to always open PDF files in your company’s preferred app. If you use this group policy for the standard browser and the general file types, end users in your organization do not have to decide for themselves about these standard associations. “

We also have a few other improvements, details of which are available at the end of the article. For example, the user taskbar has Meet Now.

We are part of the Windows Insider Program and in particular the Dev Channel. Suddenly the operating system is not without its problems. At the moment there are several errors and no solution.

Finally, we do not have a “general public” launch timetable for the various new products.

Release Note for Windows 10 Build 20231

We fixed the separation of the vEthernet adapter within the Windows subsystem for Linux. Please see this GitHub thread for more information. We fixed an issue that could result in your ALT + Tab order changing unexpectedly and switching you to the wrong window. We fixed an issue that could result in the Action Center and notification buttons not being visible after switching between high contrast black and high contrast white. We fixed an issue where the “Show Audio Alerts Visually” option in Settings> Ease of Access> Audio was not working for incoming notifications. We fixed an issue where the PC was locked when you run Narrator and close the lock screen, the logged-in username doesn’t appear on the login screen. We fixed an issue with using Narrator and logging in with Windows. Hello, Narrator did not announce the error message if your face wasn’t there.We fixed an issue resulting in audio and microphone glitches over bluetooth on certain devices. If you encounter any issues in this area, please take a moment to capture a repro trace as this will help the teams investigate. You can find more information about capturing traces here. We fixed an issue affecting the reliability of the Task View. We fixed an issue resulting in the Windows Hello setup camera previewing in the wrong position in OOBE if you rotated your device to portrait mode during setup issue that resulted in the settings got stuck at launch for some insiders. We fixed an issue resulting in systemsettingsbroker.exe crashing for some Insiders. We fixed an issue where HideRecentJumplists’ MDM policy was not taking effect. We fixed an issue that could result in duplicate cloud provider entries being displayed in the navigation pane of the file explorer. We fixed an issue that resulted in PDF previews not showing up in File Explorer. We fixed an issue that resulted in the touch keyboard closing unexpectedly after setting focus on the search box in File Explorer where when typing with the Chinese Pinyin IME, if your text contained an apostrophe, after finishing your composition by pressing Shift t the result would show a garbled character. If you’ve been one of the insiders who repeatedly entered a temporary profile with the previous flight, please read the forum post below to get your profile back in good shape. If you weren’t affected, this issue won’t affect you on today’s flight. We’re investigating reports of the update process getting stuck for long periods of time when trying to install a new build. We’re working on a fix to enable Live Preview for pinned site tabs. We’re working to enable the new system tray experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can remove the site from the system tray, remove it from the edge: // apps page, and pin the site again. We’re working on a solution to an issue where some Office applications crash or are missing after updating to a new build. We are working on a fix where a DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION bugcheck occurs on some devices. We’re working on a fix for an issue where after building this build, some users receive a Compatibility Assistant notification that “Microsoft Office is no longer available”. Despite the notification, Office should still be there and working fine. We are working on a solution to a problem where selecting an IME candidate or a hardware keyboard text prediction candidate can insert the candidate next to the selected one. We’re investigating a reported issue from some insiders where the taskbar is obscuring the power button on the Start menu. If this happens on your PC, you may need to use the Windows key plus X menu to shut down for the time being.