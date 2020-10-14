Sports Protective Equipment Market Future Prediction Report 2020-2026 | Adidas, Amer Sports, Nike, BRG sports, Under Armour, PUMA SE

Competitive landscape is another major section of reliable Sports Protective Equipment Market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. To thrive in this competitive market place, market research report plays a vital role which gives important and meaningful market insights for the business. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The collected information of this winning SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT marketing report is validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users.

With the credible Sports Protective Equipment Market report it becomes simpler for customers to understand various market drivers and market restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. This report analyses the industry from top to bottom by considering myriad of aspects. Global Sports Protective Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.92% in the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Adidas, Amer Sports, Nike, BRG sports, Under Armour, PUMA SE, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc., DAIWA SEIKO CO., LTD. and Jaren Corporation.

The global sports protective equipment market deals with the equipment and accessories of sports which are mainly used to prevent injuries and keep the players safe during the sports activities. The equipment is made for all the parts of a human body. The rise in the sports equipment markets is mainly due to the increase in the sports and recreational activities. The consumer expenditure on sports protective equipment has also increased in the recent years. However, the growth may decline at a certain rate due to the decreasing profit margins.

The sports protective equipment can be segmented based on sports type, product type, distribution channel, area of protection and end users. Based on the product, the sports’ protective equipment can be segmented into hand protection, head protection, the lower body and others. The head protection segment is expected to hold the major market share.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The rise in demand for the sporting goods and increasing popularity of sports leagues, and recreational activities, drives the market of the sports protection equipment.

The increasing prominence of various distribution channels in the form of online stores and multi-specialty stores is another major factor toward the growing market.

Threat of counterfeit products and premium pricing of good quality sports equipment.

Conducts Overall SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Sports Type (racing sports, ball sports, water sports, extreme sports and others),

Product (helmets & headgears, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth-guards, pads, guards, chest-cover and gloves),

Area of Protection (head & face, trunk & thorax, upper extremity and lower extremity),

Distribution Channel (specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online stores and others),

End-User (wholesale and retail)

The SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2016, the Australian Government launched Asian Sports Development Partnerships (ASP) program of USD 4 million worth leading to developments in sports across the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2017, 2 ND Skull received USD 100,000 in funding from the NFL as part of HeadHealthTECH Challenge II. The company mainly deals in creating protective skull caps for tough contact sports such as football and rugby.

Skull received USD 100,000 in funding from the NFL as part of HeadHealthTECH Challenge II. The company mainly deals in creating protective skull caps for tough contact sports such as football and rugby. In March 2018, Xeros Technologies acquired Gloves Inc., providing personal protection equipment cleaning, inspection and repair services in the Miami metro areas.

