Peanut Oil Market 2020 Competitive Insights and Status Outlook | Wilmar International Ltd, COFCO, QingDao ChangSheng Group Co

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, COFCO, QingDao ChangSheng Group Co., Arab Sudanese Vegetable Oil Company, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Oliver Oil Co, LLC, Sarika Ventures Pvt Ltd, , FreshMill Oils, Proteco, Olam International, Lam Soon Group., Hansal International, VEE GREEN ORGANIC LIFE CARE PRIVATE LIMITED, B.D. Edible Oils & Ashoka Oil Industries, Sanathana Foods, Aryan International., Akash Protein, CFC.INC and others.

Global peanut oil market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing expansion of manufacturing industry and rising investment of in the development of oilseed processing facilities are the factor for the growth of this market.

Peanut oil or ground oil is a vegetable oil which is usually extracted from the peanuts. This oil is widely used for the purpose of cooking, pharmaceutical products and in soaps. They usually have strong peanut taste and aroma. Fatty acid, linoleic acid, palmitic acid, and oleic acid are some of the major component of the peanut oil. Refined and unrefined are some of the common types of the peanut oil. They are widely used in cooking so that the taste of the food can be enhanced.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising popularity of blended peanut oil will drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence for clean- label cooking oil will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing awareness about the functional properties offered by peanut oil will also propel the growth of the market

Rising usage of peanut oil in cosmetics will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the peanut oil is restraining the market growth

Rising shift towards soybean oil will also hamper the growth of this market

By Type (Refined, Unrefined),

Application (Personal Care Products, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others),

Packaging (Glass Containers, Plastic Containers, Cartons, Plastic Pouches, Others),

Product (Cold Pressed, Hot Pressed), End- User (Home, Restaurant, Food Manufacture, Other)

The PEANUT OIL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Private Limited announced the launch of their new Freedom double filtered groundnut oil. This new launch is the part of the company’s existing cooking oil range portfolio. This launch will also help them to meet the rising demand for groundnut oil

In August 2018, Jhandewalas Food Ltd announced the launch of their new Polki refined groundnut oil in nachos and pasta, and consumer pack. This new oil is fortified vitamin D & A and it is free from argemone oil and mineral oil. This new product has the shelf life of nine months

