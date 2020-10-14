macOS, what’s the best antivirus?

Although macOS is considered a safe operating system, it is not immune to viruses. Worse, its growing popularity is driving hackers to create more and more malware. The use of an antivirus is therefore not superfluous.

In fact, macOS is a popular target for hackers today. Many users have fallen victim to this reality. Without an antivirus, it is difficult to protect yourself and eliminate malware or other security threats.

As with Windows 10, choosing a good antivirus is not easy. There are several solutions, all of which claim to be the “must have” for security in the Apple environment.

AV-TEST took an interest in this topic to help consumers. Each solution was tested according to three criteria. We have protection (protection against malware infections (such as viruses, worms or Trojans), performance (the average impact of the security product on the speed of the computer during daily use) and use (the impact of the security software on the use of the entire computer (the lower the Values, the better the results).

In any case, the maximum number of points is 6 points or a total of 18 points.

AV test explained

“In August and September 2020 we evaluated 5 consumer protection products for MacOS Catalina. We always used the latest version of all products for testing. They were allowed to update and query their cloud services. We focused on malware detection, false positives, and performance. “

macOS Catalina and Antivirus

The products tested are as follows:

Avast SecurityAvira Antivirus ProBitdefender Antivirus for MacNortonLifeLock Norton 360Trend Micro Antivirus

Most of these solutions get good results. However, we have three references that stand out. You get our maximum is 18/18.

Solutions from Avira, Norton and Trend Micro receive six credit points, six protection points and six deployment points.

AV-TEST warns that the use of an antivirus program is now recommended on macOS.

“Former Mac users tend to dislike the topic of malware protection in MacOS. The argument goes, “Yes, but few viruses, Trojans, and other threats target MacOS.” This argument may have lasted between 2008 and 2014. At that time, AV-TEST’s database only contained 7,300 Mac malware samples. In 2016, our database was over 40,000, compared to 80,000 in 2018 and 240,000 in 2020. “

Note that computer security does not come from installing an antivirus program. Usage must also adapt with a few simple and effective methods. One of the most important is downloading. Whether it’s an online download or getting an attachment from an email, it is important to verify the source. If in any doubt, don’t do anything.