KDE version 5.20 debuts with many changes, including improvements to dozens of components, widgets, and desktop behavior in general.

The KDE Project released version 5.20 of the KDE Plasma desktop environment on Tuesday, a massive version that introduces tons of new features and improvements. Everyday utilities and tools such as control panels, task managers, notifications and system settings have been redesigned to make them more user-friendly, efficient and user-friendly. published by the KDE team. KDE Plasma 5.20 is now available for download.

KDE Plasma Version 5.20 has a new look and ergonomics: a task manager with only icons and a slightly thicker standard window. The biggest new features in this latest version include collage support with a thumb-click on Wayland, a revamped user page for system settings, redesigned OSDs for brightness and volume, Klipper’s support for Wayland, as well as SMART monitoring and hard drive failure notifications.

Below is an overview of the most important features and improvements in KDE Plasma 5.20:

A new look for the task manager

The KDE team not only changed the appearance of the Task Manager – it now consists only of icons by default – but also its behavior: When you open several windows with the same application (e.g. when you open several LibreOffice documents ). The task manager groups them together.

Clicking on the grouped windows will scroll through them and bring them to the foreground until you reach the desired document. You can also choose not to minimize the active task when you click it in Task Manager. According to the KDE team, it is up to you to configure these behaviors. You can also keep the configurations or exit them later.

KDE Plasma 5.19 taskbar

New KDE Plasma taskbar

Improved system status window

Although this change is less obvious, the System Status popup now displays items in a grid instead of a list, and the display of icons in the control panel can now be configured to scale the icons according to the space available on the panel.

The web browser widget also allows you to zoom in and out on the content by pressing and holding it. [Ctrl] Hold down the mouse wheel and rotate it. This version comes with the redesigned digital clock widget. It’s now more compact and shows today’s date by default. In all KDE applications in general, any toolbar button that reveals a menu when clicked now has a down arrow to reveal the menu.

Improved screen displays

The screen displays, for example when changing the volume or the display brightness, have been redesigned so that they are less annoying. When you use the Volume Up setting, the screen gives you a subtle warning when you turn the volume up by 100%. The team incorporated this new feature into KDE Plasma 5.20 to improve hearing and protect your eardrum. Finally, when you change the brightness of the screen, the transition is now smooth according to the announcement that this version is released.

Changes in the Kwin window manager

These changes affect the usability and the way you interact with your Plasma workspace. For example, in versions of Plasma prior to 5.20, you can move the mouse pointer over the window and hold it down [Alt] Hold down and then drag the mouse to move the window. Just that the use of the key [Alt] According to the KDE team, there was a conflict with many popular productivity apps that used the same gesture for different functions.

However, in KDE Plasma 5.20 this conflict will no longer occur. Now the default shortcut to moving and resizing the window is to hold down [Meta] Press (Windows) and drag it to the desired location.

Similarly, you can move a window in a section of the screen so that it takes up half or a quarter of the available space with a keyboard shortcut. For example, press and hold a window in the top half of the screen to place it [Meta] and press the up arrow key. If you want to place a window in the upper left corner, press and hold the key [Meta] Press, then briefly press the up and left arrow keys.

Revised notification system

According to the KDE team, you will now be warned if your system is running out of space, even if your home directory is on a different partition. This is a very important change that will help you avoid uncomfortable situations where you won’t even be able to save changes to a document due to running out of space on your hard drive. The “Device Notifier” applet has been renamed to “Disks & Devices” and it was announced that it is now easier to use because you can now view all hard drives, not just removable ones.

To keep only the useful stuff, unnecessary audio devices are filtered out of the audio applet and the system settings page by default. With KDE Plasma 5.20 you can also configure a lower charge limit of 100% in order to maintain the battery status of the supported laptops. When you need a little rest, Plasma 5.20 lets you switch to Do Not Disturb mode by simply clicking the Notifications applet or the icon in the system tray.

Revised user page system settings

The System Preferences page also got some improvements in Plasma 5.20. One of the most useful new features is that with the “Highlight Changed Settings” feature, you can still easily access the changes you’ve made in your configurations. Just click the button in the lower left corner of the window. The settings show the items that have been changed from their default values.

Another new feature to make your life easier is that the “Standard Links” and “Global Links” pages have been combined and simply referred to as “Links”. In addition, the Autostart, Bluetooth and User Manager pages have been redesigned to meet modern user interface standards, according to the KDE team’s article.

You can then install the Plasma hard drives under Discovery and System Settings in Plasma 5.20 to monitor SMART notifications and see the status of your hard drives. SMART is a technology found in many hard drives, SSDs, and eMMC drives that can help predict storage device failure before it occurs. There are many more new features on the System Preferences page, including tools to adjust the touchpad cursor speed to your liking.

Wayland improvements

The KDE team took Wayland’s fixes to the next level with this version. Many fixes related to Wayland have been made and hopefully the desktop as a whole and all applications using Wayland technology will work fine.

For example, the Klipper Clipboard and Wheel Click Paste utilities are now fully functional in Wayland, and Krunner, the Application Launcher, KDE’s Find and Convert utility, now appears in the correct place when using a top panel.

The mouse and touchpad support is almost identical to that of the X, and screen casting is also supported in Plasma 5.20. The Task Manager shows thumbnails of the window. In general, the entire desktop is more stable and no longer crashes with the exception of Xwayland. OBS Studio, a live streaming and screen recording software, should now work properly on Wayland in KDE Plasma 5.20. These are just the strengths of Plasma 5.20.

Source: KDE

