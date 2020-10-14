Windows 10 and October 2020 Patch Tuesday, what’s new?

October 2020 patch Tuesday has just started. There are several cumulative Windows 10 updates. All versions are affected by this major monthly maintenance.

Microsoft offers a number of access fixes, mostly related to security. Of course, we have several fixes for errors affecting Windows 10, its components, and some of its native applications.

One of the most problematic issues is elevation of privilege in win32k. The problem is considered critical. The giant also deals with creating “null” ports through the user interface. Along with correcting these two errors, we have security fixes for various components of the operating system. About that, Redmond specifies

“Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Components, Windows Media, Windows Basics, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization and the Windows Kernel.”

Windows 10 and Patch Tuesday for October 2020

Here are the various published cumulative updates and which versions of Windows 10 are affected.

Windows 10 v1507 – KB4580327 (OS Build Number 10240.18725) Windows 10 v1607 – KB4580346 (OS Build Number 14393.3986) Windows 10 v1703 – KB4580370 (OS Build Number 15063.2525) Windows 10 v1709 – KB4580328 (OS Build Number 16299.2166) Windows 10 v1803 – KB4580330 (OS build number 17134.1792) Windows 10 v1809 – KB4577668 (OS build number 17763.1518) Windows 10 v1903 / 1909 – KB4577671 (build number OS build 18362.1139 and 18363.1139) Windows 10 v 2004 – KB4579311 (OS Build Number 19041.572) Windows 10 v20H2 (Windows Insider Program Preview Channel) – KB4579311 (OS Build Number 19042.572)

All of this little world is provided through Windows Update. It is also available through the WSUS and Microsoft Update Catalog channels.

We are currently not aware of any installation problems. However, we have to remain careful as the mission has only just begun.