The staircase is an architectural construction consisting of a regular series of steps, with the steps that give access to a floor passing through (The Passer genre was created in 1760 by the French zoologist Mathurin Jacques Brisson (1723-1806).) go up and down from one level to another.

François Blondel deals with the question of the calculation of the staircase in the architecture course taught at the Académie royal d'architecture. It measures the step and states that "each time when we increase by an inch, the value of the horizontal part is decreased by two inches and that the sum of the height coupled with the step and its lap must remain constant and two Feet".

In other words, M = 2h + g, where M is the module (or step) and is 64.8 cm (2 feet), h is the height of the step, and g is its step (distance between two noses (The nose () ) from the Latin nasus) in humans is the middle projection of the face above the upper lip, which, by overhanging it, covers the opening of the nasal cavities that form the segment of successive walking …) walking line).

The guiding principle is that despite the fluctuations in actual elevation compared to displacement, the effort of the climber is constant horizontal depending on your location. When you are on the stairs, climb harder into your elbows on the ramp.

Nowadays, the current steps are 17 cm high, but for publicly accessible places (decrees nos. 2006-1657 and 1658 decree of January 15, 2007) and a minimum profile of 28 cm (decrees) they are no longer allowed to exceed 16 cm no. 2006-1657 and 1658 decree of January 15, 2007): the usual distance is 63 cm (the space and, consequently, the importance attached to the staircase is less than in the 17th century), the inclination of which is less steps is about 30 °. This default value is to be seen as the basis of calculation, everything (the whole, understood as a quantity of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Is a question of the final effect given to the staircase: steep or on the contrary “pleasant” or even with maximum accessibility for the public.

This accessibility of the stairs for people with disabilities of the lower limbs depends not only on the angle (In geometry, the general concept of angle is rejected in several related concepts) and the tread, but also on the depth of the step and the overhang of the stair nosing: one low step height that creates pronounced noses is not a good solution for accessibility regardless of the angle.

The angle of inclination of the stairs is distributed as follows:

A: ramp (from 0 to 24 °) a: soft ramp (from 0 to 6 °) b: normal ramp (from 6 to 10 °) c: steep ramp (from 10 to 24 °) B: stairway (from 24 ° ) at 45 °) the maximum value is 40 ° in public places and 45 ° in private households. The current value (and therefore the most comfortable) is 30 °. C: machine stairs (from 45 to 75 °) D: ladder (from 75 to 90 °)

Swing stairs

When a staircase turns, there are several methods of calculation, including that of the harrow. Instead of having a bearing, it is thus possible to evenly calibrate the steps in relation to the desired rotation (at 45, 90, 180 or even 360 degrees). Correctly balancing the sway is usually done with the eye.