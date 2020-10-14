AH T200, a Micro-ATX Open Air “helicopter” box

After the AH T600, Thermaltake announces the AH T200. The case adopts the unique design of its big brother, but has more compact dimensions. It is aimed at micro-ATX configurations.

The AH T200 introduced last June is now official. This is a special box aimed at a niche market. It enjoys unique design and conception. The so-called open housing supports a Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboard. Your dress will not leave you indifferent with its “helicopter” look.

Generally speaking, it is a small model of the AH T600. Its dimensions are 282 x 551.5 mm with a height of 444.2 mm and a weight of 10.8 kg.

AH T200, details.

Four fans can provide internal ventilation. The front accepts two models with a suction capacity of 120 mm to 140 mm, while two other models with 120 or 140 mm when pulled out can be installed on top. The case also carries a 280mm cooler on the front.

The memory is based on two 3.5-inch slots or three 2.5-inch slots. The main room is generous with 320 mm of availability on the graphics card side compared to 150 mm for the height of the cooler. Finally, the ATX power supply benefits from 180 mm and there are five expansion slots.

On the connectivity side, we have a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an audio jack.

No price is given in the press release.