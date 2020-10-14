2020 South Africa Power Market Report- Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Growth Application | Eskom, Engie SA, Enel Green

ReportsnReports added Latest South Africa Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine South Africa Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. South Africa Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

This report elaborates South Africa’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 South Africa, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 South Africa, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 South Africa, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 South Africa, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 South Africa, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 South Africa, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-2018

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2018

5.4 South Africa, Power Market, Demand Structure

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2018

6 South Africa, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 South Africa, Power Market, Regulatory Framework

6.2 South Africa, Power Market, Renewable Energy Development

6.3 National Climate Change Response Policy

6.4 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)

6.5 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2010

6.6 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)

6.7 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2018

6.8 Integrated Resource Plan 2019

6.9 Government plans to Unbundle Eskom

6.10 Vision, Strategic Direction, and Framework for Climate Policy

6.11 Local Content Requirement

6.12 Tax incentives

6.12.1 Carbon Tax

6.12.2 South Africa Energy Efficiency Tax Deduction

6.12.3 Green Energy Efficiency Fund

6.12.4 Accelerated depreciation allowances

6.13 Biofuels Industrial Strategy

6.14 Green Fund

7 South Africa Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7.1 South Africa, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2018

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Nuclear Power Capacity and Annual Nuclear Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.4 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000-2030

8 South Africa, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8.1 South Africa, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview

8.2 South Africa, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview

8.3 South Africa, Power Market, Grid Interconnection

8.4 South Africa, Power Import and Export Scenario

8.5 South Africa, Power Market, Electricity Trading

9 South Africa, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

9.1 Key Company in South Africa Power Market: Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Business Description

9.1.3 SWOT Overview

9.2 Key Company in South Africa Power Market: Enel SpA

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Business Description

9.2.3 SWOT Overview

10 Appendix