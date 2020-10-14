ABZÛ is free, how do I get it back?

The Epic Games Store is offering us a new free game, ABZÛ. This action doesn’t last forever. It ends on October 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Developed by Giant Squid and published by 505 Games, ABZÛ is an exploration and adventure game. It was launched on the PC on August 2, 2016 and transports the player into a mysterious world full of life and colors.

“ABZÛ is a breathtaking underwater adventure that awakens the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a world of color and life as you descend to the heart of the ocean. Be careful because there are many dangers lurking in the depths. “

ABZÛ, PC recommendations

The game isn’t too greedy. The minimum configuration is based on a dual core processor with 3 GHz and 4 GB RAM. The graphics must be entrusted to a GeForce GTX 750 or a Radeon R7 260X.

A 2.4 GHz quad core CPU and 8 GB RAM are recommended for simplification. We also have a change at the GPU level with a GeForce GTX 780 or a Radeon R9 290X.

In both cases, the game requires 6 GB of space to install.