Virtual Reality in Oil and Gas Market Report-Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2025
ReportsnReports added Latest Virtual Reality in Oil and Gas Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Virtual Reality in Oil and Gas Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Virtual Reality in Oil and Gas Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Virtual reality (VR) provides an interactive experience for oil and gas processes within a simulated environment. A geologist equipped with a VR headset or a video wall can visualize the earths subsurface and interpret seismic data using this technology. Similarly, an operator can get a virtual tour of a refinery and understand its layout through VR-powered training modules. This technology presents a superior alternative to images, charts, and schematics in the design and planning of different activities in the oil and gas sector. When a team of geologists, geophysicists, drilling engineers, and technicians are tasked with analyzing vast acres of seismic data for selecting a drilling location, a 3D model of the subsurface can be rendered using VR for observing the terrain, undulations, and fractures in the geologic formation. It creates a virtual walkthrough of the subsurface that can guide decision-makers in evaluating the pros and cons of proceeding with drilling operations.
Scope of this Report-
– Overview of the emergence of virtual reality as a theme in the oil and gas industry and its impact on operations.
– Detailed analysis of the emerging use cases for virtual reality across the oil and gas value chain.
– A brief overview of the major application areas for virtual reality in the oil and gas industry.
– Analysis of the virtual reality industry along with its trends across different industry verticals.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Understand the importance of adopting virtual reality in oil and gas operations.
– Identify the key applications and trends for the virtual reality theme.
– A review of some of the case studies highlighting the growing capabilities of virtual reality in addressing business challenges across the oil and gas value chain.
– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and technology providers based on their exposure to virtual reality theme.
Table of Contents
IMPACT OF VIRTUAL REALITY ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY 3
Virtual reality can facilitate hands-on training within a controlled environment 3
…offering solutions to improve project design and maintenance 3
and accelerate product development 4
Case studies 4
Equinor uses VR to optimize well planning 4
Saudi Aramco uses VR to improve workforce training 5
Eni SpA designs virtual training system to simulate drilling operations 6
Enbridge deploys VR to diagnose pipeline fitness 6
PLAYERS 8
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 9
TRENDS 11
Oil and gas trends 11
Technology trends 12
Macroeconomic trends 14
Regulatory trends 16
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 17
Market size and growth forecasts 17
Competitive analysis 18
Mergers and acquisitions 19
Timeline 20
VALUE CHAIN 21
Semiconductors 23
Components 25
Headsets 26
Platforms 27
Applications and content 30
COMPANIES 31
Oil and gas companies 31
Technology companies 33
GLOSSARY 35
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 38