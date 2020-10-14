a method for predicting the contamination of fish with crustaceans

Monitoring chemical pollution is a critical issue for maintaining aquatic ecosystems and water quality. PFOS, a perfluorinated compound that is very persistent in the environment, is one of the priority pollutants under the WFD – Water Framework Directive (water is an ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is known to be essential for all living organisms) – and must be in Aquatic environments are monitored, especially in the case of Pisces (Pisces is a constellation of the zodiac that the Sun crosses from March 12th to April 18th. In the order of the zodiac it is between Aquarius in the west and Aries after …). According to the development of a method for monitoring pollutants in rivers based on Gammaria, small crustaceans (Crustacea) are arthropods, that is, animals whose body is covered by a chitinoprotein exoskeleton …) that are sensitive to changes in its environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is all natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. With ecological problems..), INRAE ​​and OFB have developed and tested an approach in which these crustaceans are used to predict fish contamination. The feasibility study * published in Environmental Sciences Europe (Europe is a terrestrial region that can be viewed as an independent continent, but also as the western end of the Eurasian continent, also as …). shows that measuring the PFOS concentration in Gammaria in the cage makes it possible to predict the overtaking (overtaking is the fact that a moment, generally relatively brief, is driven next to another vehicle at a higher speed …) of the Standards (A standard from the Latin norm (“set square, rule”) denotes a condition that is usually widespread or average and is most often seen as a rule to be followed. This term …) of environmental quality (environmental quality is a concept Transversal that brings together standards, goals of respect for the environment, of …) for this connection for specific social decisions (urban planning, housing, means of transport, energy, industry …).

Perfluorinated compounds are substances that are commonly used in waterproof products for textiles and food packaging or fire-fighting foams. They are very persistent in the environment and can accumulate in living organisms, including humans. One of them, perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), is widespread in aquatic environments. It is part of the European list of priority pollutants to be monitored in water bodies, while maintaining an environmental quality standard in the meat of fish based on the risks to aquatic ecosystems and health (health is a state of complete physical, mental and social Well-being and is not just the absence of illness or infirmity). However, the Member States of the European Union are faced with methodological difficulties in monitoring these priority substances: the most accurate method is to analyze the concentrations of pollutants in fish directly, by taking them from the environment, carries the risk of resource scarcity and imbalance in ecosystems. It is therefore necessary to have an alternative method of surveillance that guarantees an equivalent level of protection for superior predators and humans (a male is an adult male of the Modern Man (Homo sapiens) species, or more simply “male.” In contrast, man. ..).

Gammaria are small, pollution-sensitive freshwater prawns and very good indicators of water quality. INRAE ​​researchers had already developed a method for encasing Gammaria that could monitor numerous pollutants in waterways. The idea of ​​the present study was to use this method to measure the PFOS in cage gammaria in rivers in order to predict the concentrations in fish. They therefore measured the PFOS concentrations in these gammariums that had been exposed for three weeks in 15 French rivers over three different periods of time. From these analyzes they used different amplification factors (We speak of a force amplifier for a whole range of systems that amplify the forces: mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical.) Trophic ** to predict by modeling the PFOS concentrations in fish; They then compared these results with measurements on fish taken at the locations examined and checked whether the exceedance of the environmental quality standards had been correctly predicted.

The results show that the exceedance of the environmental quality standard for PFOS was correctly predicted at 13 of the 15 locations examined. Even if additional studies on a larger number are required (the concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical Number”), the proposed approach is promising, at least for sites with different PFOS gradients. in the case of PFOS.

Remarks:

* This study is the result of networking (A computer network is a set of devices connected to each other to exchange information. By analogy with a network (a network is a “small …) of potential surveillance (RSP)” the French office for biological diversity (biodiversity is the natural diversity of living organisms. It is assessed on the basis of the diversity of ecosystems, species, populations and genes, etc.) and several institutions (INRAE, INERIS, IFREMER, Aquaref …) to support methodological developments, necessary for the implementation of European texts (framework directive for water and derived texts) for the monitoring of the aquatic environment.

** Factor reflecting the increase in pollutant concentration (the most commonly used definition of pollutant is: a biological, physical or chemical change that exceeds a certain threshold and sometimes under certain conditions (potentiation); develops …) within Organisms from the bottom up in the food chain (A food chain is a series of living things in which each one eats the previous one. The first link in a chain is very often a …).

Reference:

Marc Babut, Benoit JD Ferrari (Ferrari automobiles and motorcycles, Italian car manufacturer whose name comes from its founder Enzo Ferrari. Scuderia Ferrari, the racing team of …), Patrick Jame, Azziz Assoumani, François Lestremau, Nicolas Hette -Tronquart, Cécile Miege & Olivier Perceval, Monitoring of Priority Substances in Biota under the Water Framework Directive: How effective is a tiered approach based on caged invertebrates? A proof-of-concept study on PFOS in French rivers. Environmental Sciences Europe 32, 131 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12302-020-00416-4

