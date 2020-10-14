Microsoft Edge 86 is available. What’s new?

Microsoft releases a new version of its browser with the release of Microsoft Edge 86. The application is available in various environments, including Windows 10.

The browser has several new features. One of the most important is a restore function. The aim is to allow reverse gear in the event of a failure after an update. The user can choose to revert to an earlier version. The approach is the same as with Windows 10.

Next, Microsoft is adding improvements to Internet Explorer mode. In this environment, developers can test their creations (websites, web services, etc.) using this browser without leaving Microsoft Edge. Compatibility tests are then possible. Many companies still use web applications designed for Internet Explorer. They don’t necessarily work properly with today’s browsers. The presence of the IE world offers the opportunity to take over Microsoft Edge. The giant explains about the improvements

“Let users use the Microsoft Edge user interface (UI) to test websites in Internet Explorer mode. With Microsoft Edge 86, administrators can enable a user interface option. It allows a tab to be loaded in Internet Explorer mode for testing or as a “stopgap” until sites are added to the XML sites list. “”

Microsoft Edge 86, several new features

We also have an update for the download manager. An option to delete downloaded content (on the hard drive) is now available directly in the browser.

The latter drops support for the HTML5 application cache API. The development team explains

“Starting with Microsoft Edge 86, the legacy API for the HTML5 application cache has been removed, which allows web pages to be used offline. Web developers need to check the WebDev documentation for information on how to replace the latter. “”

There are also new functions relating to PDF. Pen support for highlighting text is now possible. Navigation makes it easier to read a document with a table of contents. Performance improvements are also at play, especially when scrolling long PDF documents.

Finally, one important change concerns cookies. The SameSite option is set to LAX by default. The SameSite attribute is used to declare whether cookies should be restricted to the visited site, to third parties, or to subdomains of the current site.

The LAX value means that

“Cookies are transferrable from the current site to sub-sites and are sent during GET requests initiated by third-party sites. This is the default setting for the latest browsers. “”

Microsoft Edge 86 is available on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, and macOS. Microsoft is also working on a Linux version. A preview is expected shortly, but we don’t have an exact timeline.