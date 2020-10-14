📰 Are cats purring really calming?

Cat purring would have therapeutic benefits that could reduce stress, insomnia, and anxiety on time.



When purring, the cat emits “calming” sound vibrations that would act like “medicine” (A drug is a substance or composition that has healing, preventive or diagnostic properties. A drug is most …) with no side effects, “says for example Jean-Yves Gauchet, a veterinarian from Toulouse who claims the paternity of “string therapy” in France, claiming that the cat (Felis silvestris catus) is a carnivorous mammal in the Felidae family. It is one of the Main animals and today has a …) low-frequency tones (In physics, frequency generally denotes the measure of the frequency with which a periodic phenomenon occurs per unit of time. When using …) between 20 and 50 Hertz (Hertz) (Symbol: Hz) is the unit derived from the frequency of the International System (SI) and corresponds to one oscillation per second (s-1 or …) used by the Pacini Body is perceived, whereby the nerve endings are located under our skin (the skin is an organ made up of several layers of tissue. Among other things, it plays the role of the body’s protective cover.) And is sensitive to vibration. These receptors then transmit a sense of pleasure to the brain (the brain) which is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses, controls many functions of the body, including voluntary motor skills, and is what causes it to release the “hormones of happiness” (endorphins, serotonin, dopamine).

Protective measure

It should be remembered first that the cat purrs when experiencing strong emotions, be it fear or satisfaction. This vibration would allow him to calm down and calm the cats around him. For example, the cat purrs to indicate its presence to its young.

In various interviews granted over the years, Jean-Yves Gauchet affirmed that the calming effect would be the same for us, based on statements he gathered during his research. In a book about “string therapy” the journalist describes (A journalist is a person whose professional activity is journalism. We also speak of a reporter (from English: report, report) because he has facts in the goal …) French health specialist (Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and does not consist solely of the absence of illness or ailment.) Véronique Aïache claims that an American study carried out in the 1960s on a cat showed that it was a cat with the same injury (an injury is a physical or mental injury that was caused involuntarily or with the intent to harm) recovered faster than another animal (an animal (from) Latin animus, spirit or life principle) is according to the classical classification a heterotrophic living being, that is, it feeds on organic substances. We …) thanks to the purr (purr is a vocalization by some cats and viverriders. Exhale like inspiration, this bass sounds …). She claims that the vibrations caused by purring were reproduced by physical therapists to speed bone healing in humans.

Phantom therapy

The problem is that none of these claims find support in the scientific literature (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a subject. With rigor …). “Purring Therapy” does not officially exist, and the Rumor Detector has not found any studies examining the effects of purring cats on mental health. (Mental health is a relatively new and polysemic term. Usually it is referred to as the “ability of the psyche to function in a harmonious, comfortable, and efficient manner …) of its human companions.

In contrast, the mere fact of owning a cat has long been associated with lowering blood pressure (blood pressure is the blood pressure in the arteries. We also speak of blood pressure because this pressure is also force …) and the risk dying of cardiovascular disease (disease is an impairment of the function or health of a living organism, animal or plant.) – for example in a study published in 2009 on 2,400 cat owners. In a broader sense, a statement (Anderlik-Varga-Iskola-Sport (Anderlik-Varga-Ecole-Sport) was used to designate a Hungarian single-seater sports project of the American heart that was actually backed by a single-seater … The Association (The American Heart Association (AHA) is an American nonprofit that advocates proper heart care to reduce disease-related disabilities and deaths …) concluded in 2013 that it has pet companionship (A pet is an animal that receives human protection in exchange for its presence, its beauty, its cosiness or for its talents …) (cat or dog) reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

In terms of mental health, a small study published in 1981 suggests that having a pet helps older people feel better when they are sad. In fact, cats are widely used in pet therapy programs that involve bringing sick people into contact with pets. In Japan, customers can relax in “cat bars” while sipping tea and petting the animals (everything that is present as a whole is often interpreted as the world or universe).

judgment

No study shows the calming nature of cats’ purring. But by their presence cats – like dogs – can probably have an impact on the reduction of stress (stress (“restriction” in English)) or the general adjustment syndrome (the amount of reactions of an organism is subject …) and the health of their owner.

