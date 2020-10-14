Windows 10 and KB4583263, for whom and why?

Microsoft and HP have released a Windows 10 update that addresses configuration parameter issues for HP devices.

The new update in question is called KB4583263. The purpose is to check some BIOS settings to see if the HP Battery Health Manager option is disabled. It is primarily aimed at corporate PCs.

At the same time, it offers the setting recommended by the manufacturer to improve the use of the battery according to the purposes of use. The autonomy should increase. Devices that do not have this function are not affected. No changes are made.

Windows 10 and KB4583263, HP recommendations

In this regard, HP recommends updating the device’s BIOS to the latest available version and then installing KB4583263.

A detailed HP technical support document

“When the feature was first introduced, customers had to manually enable HP Battery Health Manager in the recommended setting of HP Manage My Battery Health. As the usage patterns of business notebooks have changed over time, HP has updated the HP Battery Health Manager with new and improved charging algorithms. This makes it more effective at mitigating factors that can accelerate battery consumption and chemical aging. HP has worked with Microsoft to enable this setting on certain HP business laptops so that you do not have to enable it manually. “

This update is available for

Windows 10 Version 1809Windows 10 Version 1903Windows 10 Version 1909Windows 10 Version 2004

Use caution when access to the BIOS is password protected. Windows Update cannot install the update. In this case, this security feature must be disabled before deploying KB4583263.

After all, not all HP devices are affected. Windows 10 v2004 is not yet available on all HP computers. Microsoft began deploying this operating system last May. It is based on a careful and step-by-step approach.