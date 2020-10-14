Private schools want distance education as an exception in 2021 – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Even with the authorization of distance activities for basic education until the end of 2021, private schools in São Paulo believe that continuity of online education activities should only occur that punctually next year. However, they say the scenario is still uncertain and depends on controlling the pandemic.

Last week, the CNE (National Council of Education) adopted a resolution which extended the authorization of distance activities to basic and higher education, public and private, until the end of next year. . The definition of the remote workload will however have to be made by each school network or institution.

“The permission gives us the peace of mind of knowing that we can use the online format, which has worked this year. But our planning and expectation is that it’s not necessary, we want to go back to class with the most. possible, ”says Daniel Bresser, director of Colégio Móbile, west of São Paulo.

For schools, the authorization offers legal certainty to parents who choose not to send their children to face-to-face lessons. The current planning of the units is that in these cases a combination of modalities is maintained, with distance education for those who cannot or choose not to attend school.

“If there is no possibility to attend in person, whether because of a family problem or because of the sanitary conditions of the city, it is important that distance education is released. It works, but our defense is for classroom teaching, ”says Bresser.

Mauro Aguiar, director of Bandeirantes college, in the south of the capital, also considers that the resolution is important because the scenario for next year is still uncertain compared to the containment of the pandemic. For him, the measure allows schools to continue to organize themselves with part of the remote activities to contemplate the students and teachers of the group at risk, who will not yet be able to attend the units.

“As it is very likely that there will still be no vaccine before the start of the next school year, we need planning that includes those who cannot or do not want to attend face-to-face activities. . The resolution assures us of this possibility.

For Arthur Fonseca, director of the Uirapuru school and former member of the national and national education councils of São Paulo, it is important that the São Paulo educational network regulates the cases and situations in which distance education can to be used next year to avoid damaging students.

“It is important that there are regulations to avoid exaggeration on both sides: schools that abuse the remote resource or families who send their children to class when they want. It is necessary to clearly define which situations make classroom activities impossible. “

At his school in Sorocaba, Fonseca also intends to continue with the distance and face-to-face format at the start of the school year. “Distance education guarantees the transmission of content, but face-to-face activity goes much further. The educational project of a school is only guaranteed with the daily presence of pupils. I understand that it is necessary to keep walking face to face, ”he said.