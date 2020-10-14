📰 Discovery of a key player in memory

[/i]



A Canadian-Israeli research team, including scientists from the University of Montreal, discovered that at least two different processes take place in memory consolidation in two brain networks: the network (A computer network is a set of devices that are linked together to exchange information In analogy to a network (a network is a “small network”, ie a small network) we call …) excitatory neurons and inhibitory neurons.

Excitatory neurons are involved in creating a trace (TRACE is a NASA space telescope designed to study the connection between the small magnetic field of …), and inhibitory neurons block background noise (In its Common Sense, the word noise, is close to the main meaning of the word sound (i.e. vibration of the air, which can lead to the creation of a sense of hearing) and enables learning (learning) is the acquisition of know-how, that is, the process of acquiring practices, knowledge, skills , Attitudes or cultural values ​​through observation, …) in the long term, team members report today in a study published in [i]Nature.

Led by Professors Jean-Claude Lacaille from UdeM, Nahum Sonenberg and Arkady Khoutorsky from McGill University (McGill University in Montreal, Quebec is one of the oldest universities in Canada) Kobi Rosenblum, University (A university is a college, their The aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and its transmission (higher education). In the United States at the time of. ..) from Haifa, the study also showed that every neural system can be selectively manipulated in order to affect memory act (in general, memory is the storage of information. It is also memory. information.) in the long run.

Research (Scientific research relates primarily to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. With metonymic extension the …), which answers a long-standing question about subtypes Neurons that are involved in memory consolidation could develop new goals (Graph) of medicinal products for diseases such as diseases (disease is a change in the function or health of a living organism, animal or plant.) Alzheimer’s and autism (The term autism today tends to denote a disorder that affects the person in three main areas 🙂 that involve altered memory processes.

Looking for neurons

How do short-term memories (which last only a few hours) become long-term memories (which can stay alive for years)? It has been known for decades that this process, known as memory consolidation, requires the synthesis of new proteins in brain cells (The brain is the main organ in the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses, control of …) . So far, however, it was not known which subtypes of neurons were active in this process.

In order to bring to light (the day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the period between two nights when the sun’s rays …) the neural networks that are essential for consolidating memory the researchers used transgenic mice (the term mouse is an ambiguous native name, which for French-speaking people may primarily denote the common species Mus musculus, also known as the domestic animal …) to manipulate a certain molecular pathway, eIF2α, in certain species of neurons. It has already been shown that this pathway plays a key role in control (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used as a synonym for review, verification and mastery.) The formation of long-term memory and regulation (The term regulation refers to In its concrete sense, it refers to a technical discipline that is scientifically related to automation.) Protein synthesis in neurons. In addition, previous research had identified eIF2α as a determinant in neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases.

“We discovered that the stimulation (a stimulation is a physical or chemical event that activates one or more receptor cells in the organism. The cell translates …) of protein synthesis by eIF2α in the excitatory neurons of the hippocampus was sufficient for the formation of the Memory and the modification of synapses, communication points (communication affects both humans (intra-psychological, interpersonal, group communication …) and animals (intra- or to improve inter-species) or the machine …) between neurons “, said Kobi Rosenblum.

Adjust the plasticity

It is interesting to note, however, that the team “also found that stimulation of protein synthesis by eIF2α in a specific class of inhibitory neurons called somatostatin interneurons is sufficient to increase long-term memory by regulating the plasticity of neuronal connections,” Jean said -Claude Lacaille.

“It is fascinating to show that these new actors – inhibitory neurons – play an important role in memory consolidation,” added Vijendra Sharma, research fellow at Nahum Sonenberg’s laboratory and lead author of the article. Previously it was thought that the eIF2α pathway regulates memory through excitatory neurons. “

For Professor Sonenberg “these new findings point to the synthesis of proteins in inhibitory neurons and especially in somatostatin cells as a new target for possible therapeutic interventions in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Alzheimer’s autism”.

“We hope this will help develop both preventive and post-diagnostic treatments for those with memory disorders,” he concluded.

