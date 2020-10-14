Half of consumers say they no longer need banks to pay their bills, study finds

SÃO PAULO, SP – Almost half (48%) of consumers say they don’t need a bank to pay their bills. The data comes from a survey conducted by the consultancy firm Consumoteca, among 2,000 people from all over the country and from different social classes.

Still according to the study, given the different age groups, the perception of the independence of a bank to pay bills is more present among consumers aged 40 to 54 (known as generation X), with 50% statements. Among millennials (25 to 39) and Generation Z consumers (18 to 24), this perception drops to 47%.

The survey was carried out on the eve of the launch of Pix, the Central Bank’s new instant payment system that will allow money to be sent to another person or business instantly, regardless of the recipient institution.

Transactions can be done 24/7 and will take place free of charge for individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs.

According to anthropologist and Consumoteca partner Michel Alcoforado, survey data indicates that the Brazilian consumer is not necessarily concerned with whether or not they use a bank to make transactions or payments.

“The customer wants to transact, make payments and solve their problems whether or not they use a bank for it. And it’s a movement that tends to intensify even more with the arrival of Pix, since the new paperless system will dematerialize the frontier of who is and who is not a financial institution, ”he told the report.

“Pix is ​​the first step to consolidate other market players, large distributors for example, as marketplaces of financial products and even to boost a very strong movement of digital portfolios.”

However, consumers are still scared when it comes to money transfers. According to the survey, only 38% of respondents say they do not need a bank to carry out this type of transaction.

“The big challenge always lies in the transfers, mainly because several pieces of information are needed, such as CPF, bank, agency, name and current account. Not to mention the cost of around R $ 10 for those who do not pay the package of services that the institution offers, ”said Alcoforado.

Another Consumoteca study, commissioned by Carrefour Brasil, underlines that among those who declare themselves to be in imbalance – that is to say who do not have a checking or savings account in a financial institution -, 26 % say that fees and interest charges are the main reasons that keep them away from the financial system.

Fear of taking on debt comes second, with 18% of responses, followed by problems with banking services in the past, lack of income for handling and preference for using cash, all with 16% .

Banco Carrefour president Carlos Mauad also claims that Pix tends to shorten the path of unbanked people to the financial system.

“One of the main advantages of the new model is the reduction of intermediaries within the same transaction and, consequently, the reduction of the costs of realization, which directly meets the needs of this consumer”, he said. declared.

Also according to the survey carried out at the merchant’s request, almost half (48%) of those questioned also said that they would agree to have an account with a financial institution if they had the possibility of obtaining a pre-approved credit or if they did not have to pay a fee.

For Mauad, from Carrefour, the arrival of Pix and open banking – which should be fully implemented by the end of 2021 – are opportunities for all merchants, whether in credit or consumption.

“Exactly because of the increase in supply and the reduction in costs and fees, the trend is that credit will also become more accessible with the arrival of the new payment model. The data shows that there is a slice of Brazilians ready to return to the financial system and it’s up to the market to understand and create solutions that really help that audience, ”he said.

“Pix brings about a greater transformation of society because everything becomes a daily transaction. It is no longer just the bank of the people, but it is the bank of everything. From the convenience store, the clothing store and even my neighbor. It certainly makes it easier to approach the financial system of the country’s 45 million unbanked people, ”said Alcoforado, of Consumoteca.