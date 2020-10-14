Detainees and relatives exchanged 2.3 million messages during a pandemic in São Paulo – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, in March, through to the last 7, prisoners and their loved ones exchanged around 2.3 million text messages, in addition to making more than 160,000 visits visits, all within the framework of the law – due to the risk of contamination, visits have also been prohibited since March 20, by decision of the court. The information comes from the SAP (Secretariat of the Prison Administration), the directorate of João Doria (PSDB).

Because of the Covid-19, the routine has changed in the prisons and pre-trial detention centers of São Paulo. Delivery of “jumbo”, as they are called groceries and hygiene items purchased by relatives of prisoners, currently only takes place when they are sent by post.

To prevent prisoners and their family members from being out of touch during the pandemic, the secretariat has created a temporary project that allows virtual tours of all units in the prison system. To participate, the inmate’s relative must be on the visit list and access the SAP website.

Once registered, the “visitor” can chat with the detainee on registered cell phones, in case he chooses to send text messages. The content is evaluated by system workers, before being sent to the parent or prisoner, who receives the printed message.

For virtual visits, the inmate uses the prison equipment on weekends, intended during the week to carry out criminal tele-hearings. In this type of contact, relatives and detainees can talk for five minutes, after a prior appointment, also under the supervision of a jailer.

A 24-year-old merchant, married to a 30-year-old inmate, serving a sentence for theft inside São Paulo, used both means of contact with her partner. Before the pandemic, she visited her husband every two weeks.

However, starting in March, she had no contact with her husband for about 60 days. “During this time, I sent him a letter, but I did not know if I had arrived and I did not receive a response. I have been to the gate five times. [do presídio] obtain informations. I just wondered if something was wrong with them [presos]”, remember.

The merchant, who requested security not to publish her name, told the report that she was only able to speak to her companion by text from July. “At first I sent the text and got the answer [do companheiro] the same day. Over time it started to take up to five days, ”he said.

VIDEO CONVERSATION

She also says she kept the video with her husband, but criticizes the short time and lack of privacy of the virtual tour. Before the pandemic, the woman was able to stay, in person, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with her partner, being able to talk without supervision. However, after the quarantine began, the online conversations only lasted five minutes and are being tracked by the SAP servers. “During those five minutes you can only see, you cannot speak freely,” he said.

Despite this, the merchant said she preferred that in-person visits not resume until after the existence of a vaccine for Covid-19. “The virus is still there,” he says.

SAP, however, said he was studying a plan to gradually reopen prisons statewide later this month.

INFECTED PRISONERS

At least 8,634 prisoners in the state of São Paulo have tested positive for Covid-19, since the first confirmed case, on March 21, from a server in the Praia Grande prison system (71 km from SP). This number has been reached in just over five months, representing almost 4% of the detainee population in São Paulo, taking into account the approximately 216,000 detainees who are behind bars in 176 units. The information comes from SAP.

In addition to prisoners, the wallet also recorded 1,755 cases of employees also infected with the novel coronavirus. Of this total, 30 died, the same number of prisoners. SAP also points out that 1,676 employees and 8,308 prisoners have recovered from Covid-19 and, respectively, 49 and 296 are still being treated for the virus.

Until last Thursday (8), when the data on Covid-19 was sent to the report, 45,293 people had been tested in the São Paulo prison system. “Mass tests in the penitentiary system are underway, according to the schedule established by the health agencies,” said the file in a note.

In suspected cases among the prisoners, the minister added, isolation is carried out immediately, in addition to the activation of epidemiological surveillance on the scene. Guards and staff who may need to contact these inmates should also wear disposable masks and gloves. “If the diagnosis is confirmed, in addition to continuing to follow the procedures indicated, the detainee will be kept in isolation in the infirmary for the duration of the treatment”, specifies the secretary.

Employees dismissed from their posts, suspected of contamination, remain at home. SAP said it had also provided “all necessary support” for the recovery of its servers.

FIRST DEATH

Inmate José Iran Alves da Silva, 66, was the first inmate to die from Covid-19 in the São Paulo state prison system, according to SAP. He died on April 19 in Santa Casa de Sorocaba (99 km from SP).

As a prison guard reported to police, Silva was having difficulty breathing at the time and was returned to Sorocaba emergency room on April 10, where he was given examinations.

He was serving a prison sentence 2 Dr Antonio de Souza Neto.