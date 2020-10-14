Windows 10 and the desktop background, how to enable Windows in the spotlight?

The Windows 10 desktop has a few customization options. Overall, the options are limited. However, freedom is urgently required by the Windows community.

Microsoft used the last “build” published on the Windows Insisder program’s dev channel to bring something new to this area. There is no revolution, but users will likely appreciate the development. Why is ?

Windows Spotlight, also known as Windows Spotlight, is an interesting service for those who want to automatically change the background of the Windows 10 logon screen. However, this solution comes with a “major flaw. It doesn’t work with the desktop background. It’s a shame because it would allow you to have new wallpapers every day.”

Microsoft explains about “Windows in the Spotlight”

“When you select Windows Spotlight, a beautiful photo will automatically appear on your lock screen. Windows Spotlight is updated daily with images from around the world and includes tips and tricks to get the most out of Windows. “”

Windows Spotlight is now getting more versatile and has desktop compatibility. It’s clear that the service is no longer just for the Windows 10 lock screen. His action is extended to the office.

Windows 10 and Spotlight Collection

This novelty called Spotlight Collection was discovered by Albacore. It is better possible to benefit from it. A small manipulation in the PowerShell as well as in the ViveTool application is required. You also need the latest version of Windows 10.

. ViveTool.exe addconfig 26008405 2

Microsoft hasn’t mentioned this novelty yet. We therefore do not have a schedule for general public use. Windows 10 20H2, also known as the October 2020 Update, is unlikely to take advantage of this. RTM is tested through the Windows Insider Program.

It will be necessary to pay attention to the approach followed by Microsoft. Why ? Regarding the current version of Windows Spotlight, Redmond explains

“The lock screen background sometimes contains recommendations to help you be more productive and enjoy Microsoft products, including suggesting other relevant Microsoft products and services.”

I hope, of course, that no ads appear.