Venezuelans suffer abuse when they return home – Brazil national teams

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – According to a report by the NGO Human Rights Watch, released on Tuesday (13), Venezuelans returning to the country due to the hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic are victims of abuse.

When crossing the border with Venezuela, many are forced to self-quarantine in government, army-controlled camps in border states, primarily in Táchira, Apure and Zulia.

In these places, more than 130,000 Venezuelans face a lack of food, medicine and water and are confined in a built-up situation and for more than 14 days indicated by the WHO.

“We found mainly two problems. The first concerns the few tests [de detecção da Covid-19]. When they do, they use the most insecure test, the rapid test, which barely detects disease. In other words, these people are put in contact with others while they may still be in a contagion phase, ”says Tamara Taraciuk, deputy director of the Americas at Human Rights Watch.

“The second problem is the fact that these people are treated very badly by the security forces guarding the camps. They are attacked verbally and physically. They are called traitors, because they decided to leave the country, and now, when they return, it is they who bring the virus. This is the speech of Nicolás Maduro. “

The survey was conducted by the human rights NGO between June and September 2020 on the basis of 76 interviews, including 23 with returnees from Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and United States. Reports were also collected from the local independent press and testimonies from Venezuelan NGOs and residents of towns near the camps.

The investigation also had the collaboration of the American University Johns Hopkins, which analyzed the interviews and official data of the Department of Health on the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Most of the time, Venezuelans want to return to the country due to economic difficulties. As many do not have documents or were in a temporary migratory situation, they had little or no access to assistance from the governments that had received them. Many also stopped working because they were mostly informal and therefore affected by the quarantine measures. Thus, the situation led them to return to Venezuela, even though the humanitarian crisis in the country is still serious.

In interviews with people who have passed through these camps, Human Rights Watch has gathered reports of indefinite detention, precarious accommodation and hostile treatment. Several Venezuelans reported a lack of hygiene products, such as soap and clean water.

“Sending returnees to these unsanitary and overcrowded quarantine centers, where social distancing measures cannot be observed, is a perfect formula for further spreading the virus,” says Dr Kathleen Page of the Johns Hopkins team.

In addition to diagnosing the situation, the report includes appeals to the region’s foreign ministers who will meet on October 19, as part of the Quito process, a commission created to discuss the problem of the Venezuelan exodus. “We hope that the representatives of the countries will demonstrate their commitment to protect the rights of Venezuelans in their own territory,” the document said.

“Countries in the region must demand that the Venezuelan authorities stop using this type of camp and choose home quarantines or other safer alternatives.”

In addition to the camps, the NGO discovered flaws in the quarantine system set up in hotels in Venezuelan cities. It was noted, for example, that in some places in Caracas, there were ordinary guests mixed with Venezuelans who returned to the country, and the officials did not wear masks.

Official figures for the pandemic in Venezuela, presented by the Maduro dictatorship, are contested by local independent medical groups. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins, according to diet figures, there are 83,137 confirmed cases and 697 deaths to date.

According to experts, the fact that the Caribbean country is more isolated from the rest of the world due to the crisis may explain, at least in part, the lower numbers, but they do not exclude the composition of the numbers by the government.