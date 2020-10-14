📰 The colloidal diamond finally reached

Colloidal diamond has been the dream of many researchers for more than thirty years. Such a structure, formed by the self-organization of tiny beads, would allow the use of light, since electrons are used in computer science. Although the idea has been around for a long time, nobody has been able to produce it stably and inexpensively so far. Work carried out at NYU, in which researchers from SKKY and CNRS participated (The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) Made it possible to identify this challenge. This discovery, published in the journal Nature, could pave the way for high-performance optical circuits, which are in great demand for computers, new lasers, or light filters (light is the set of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, i.e. ‘i.e. contained in lengths …).

Colloidal diamond formed by the self-assembly of pyramid particles that carry interactive spots (shown in blue) covered with a brush (a brush is a tool made up of an arrangement of more or less flexible filaments attached to a frame They can be different 🙂 Using DNA. © David J. Pine



Colloids are suspensions of tiny particles that are 100 times smaller than the diameter (In a circle or sphere, the diameter is a line segment that runs through the center and is delimited by the points of the circle or sphere. The diameter is also the Length of this segment To indicate that a …) a hair can organize itself into different crystalline structures depending on the interactions they develop between them. One way to control these interactions is to hang on the surface (a surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes edge …) these basic brick strands of DNA, which like a kind of molecular Velcro fastener works and forces the balls to stack in a predetermined manner during their self-organization. This process had previously made it possible to obtain various colloidal crystals, including cubic ones, but never the coveted diamond structure. However, colloidal diamond would make it possible to create a real filter (A filter is a system for separating elements in a river.) With a forbidden band for visible light (visible light, also called the visible spectrum or optical spectrum, is part of the Spectrum electromagnetic which is visible to the human eye.), Highly researched in photonics, which would work for photons (in particle physics the photon is the elementary mediator particle of the electromagnetic interaction, i.e. if two electrically charged particles …) like semiconductors for electrons.

A group of NYU researchers including a former postdoctoral fellow who is now continuing his work at the research center (Scientific research refers primarily to any activity that has been taken to generate and develop scientific knowledge. ..) Paul Pascal (CRPP, CNRS / University of Bordeaux) and a researcher (A researcher) means a person whose job it is to conduct research. It is difficult to clearly define the researcher’s task as The research areas are diverse …) at Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU, Suwon, South Korea) has developed a new process (graphic) that is easily transferable to industry and that is stable and reproducible self-organization of enables pyramid-shaped particles in a diamond-like structure. These structures are also stable when the liquid (the liquid phase is a state of matter. In this form, matter is easily deformable, but hardly compressible.) In which it is dispersed is dried. The team is now working to demonstrate its usefulness in concrete applications and is now working (ORES, the gas and electricity network operator, is the operator of the electricity and gas distribution networks for the 8 managers of the mixed sector in the Walloon region (intermunicipal etc.) and already to create band gap filters for light from these materials (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape into The photonic properties of this new colloidal diamond can affect the way optical technologies are made.

Reference:

Mingxin He, Johnathon P. Gales, Étienne Ducrot, Zhe Gong, Gi-Ra Yi, Stefano Sacanna and David J. Pine, colloidal diamond, Nature, 09/23/2020.

https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2718-6

https://engineering.nyu.edu/news/tandon-researchers-develop-method-create-colloidal-diamonds

