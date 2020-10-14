Greater Victoria Covid Transmission Rate Highest Since July

Commercial movement on Avenida Expedito Garcia, in Campo Grande, Cariacica, during the pandemic (Photo: Kadidja Fernandes – 06/05/2020)

The transmission rate of the new coronavirus has returned to above 1 in Grand Vitória. Data from the Interinstitutional Center for Epidemiological Studies (NIEE), a group that monitors data on diseases in Espírito Santo, show that this index in the week that ended on October 2 was 1.14 – that’s that is, each group of 10 infected people have the possibility of transmitting the virus to 11 additional people.

Baseline data indicates that this is the highest coronavirus transmission rate in Greater Vitória since the week of July 17, when the recorded rate was 0.68.

According to the Director of Integration and Special Projects, of the Jones dos Santos Neves Institute (IJSN), the entity that coordinates the NIEE, Pablo Lira, this fluctuation in the transmission rate is already expected, but has been observed more frequently since September.

“In September, we have the rate in Grande Vitória between 0.9 and 1 due to factors such as the expansion of the test criteria, which took place in September; the serological survey in the penitentiary system, which we had in September and the main state units are in Grande Vitória, such as the Viana complex and the Vila Velha penitentiary. It can also be influenced by the holidays on September 7, ”he explained.

Lira revealed that although this is something to be expected, the positive variations in the transmission rate are being carefully analyzed by the group and the increase in Greater Vitória was driven by the towns of Vila Velha and Vitória, in addition to Tighten in a smaller proportion. “In September, they presented a moving average with positive variations in confirmed cases,” he informed about the reason.

The director of the institute also stressed that this increase in the rate of transmission had no impact on the number of deaths, which is a positive fact. According to him, there has been a 30.53% reduction in the moving average of cases over the past 14 days and the moving average of deaths is 8, a drop of more than 15%. “Everything points to a drop in the rate in the second week of October, given the moving average of cases and deaths.”

The NIEE is coordinated by the Jones dos Santos Neves Institute (IJSN) and is made up of representatives of the government and the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), to conduct studies that can subsidize the decisions of the executive of the State in the measures to combat the pandemic.

In-state transmission follows below 1

When the rate of transmission is observed in the state, adding Grande Vitória and the interior, this index remained below 1 again in the first week of October.

According to the director of integration and special projects, at the Jones dos Santos Neves Institute (IJSN), Pablo Lira, the rate was 0.96 – each group of 10 people infected has the potential to transmit the virus to 9 people.

As of the week of July 17, the index in the state has been below 1. “We have had a rate below 1 for the past 11 weeks and this gives us the conditions to move forward on the Living in Pandemic Plan.” , he explained.

Compared to the previous week’s data, there was a small variation, since the index was 0.82. This growth was driven by higher rates in Greater Vitória.

Inland, the index also remains below 1. The result recorded last week was 0.81 – in the last week of September the rate was 0.76.

Death

The Director of Integration and Special Projects, Jones dos Santos Neves Institute (IJSN), Pablo Lira, also points out that the state tends to reduce the number of daily deaths caused by Covid-19 in the weeks to come.

The current moving average is 8 deaths per day, according to data from the Covid-19 panel, from the State Department of Health (Sesa).

“This number has been declining since July. Our average was 38 and now it’s 8. Following this trend, if there isn’t a typical factor, it’s November with an average close to 5. Ideally, the vaccine scenario, that we would have a more significant reduction ”.