Right-wing South African whites attempt to appropriate acronym “Black Lives Matter” – Teams from Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – In a country where the race question has enormous historical weight, like South Africa, facing the Black Lives Matter movement is like setting off fireworks sitting on a pile dynamite.

This is more or less what happened on Tuesday (6), in the small town of Senekal, in the center of the country.

About 3,000 white farmers gathered outside the town’s police station to protest the ongoing violence they suffer.

The trigger for the protest was the murder of Brendin Horner, 21, a farm manager and white man. His mutilated body was found tied to a pole two weeks ago. The main suspects are two black workers, who have been arrested. It is suspected that it was theft, but the aggressiveness of the crime has attracted attention.

The act fell into violence. Some of the demonstrators tried to enter the police station to evacuate the accused, who risked being lynched. Police responded and prevented the invasion. There was depredation and a police car was vandalized.

Would it be ?? Yet another regrettable episode of racist violence in a country that eliminated apartheid just 26 years ago. But there was an additional ingredient that made the situation even more tense: plaques that read “Boer Lives Matter”. (Boerer lives account).

??Boer?? (pronounced ?? búr ??) is a word of Dutch origin that defines farmers of white origin. Specifically, the white farmers of the Netherlands, called “Afrikaans”.

Here, a bit of background is needed: South Africa has the continent’s largest and most influential white minority. It corresponds to about 10% of the population, which in turn is also divided: about 6% are the “Afrikaans”, whose Dutch ancestors arrived in the present territory of South Africa in the 17th century, to colonize it. .

Another 3% are white descendants of English, who also established their colonies in the 19th century (the remaining 1% are communities of Greeks, Portuguese, Italians, French and others). It was obviously a no man’s land, but a vast territory in which millions of blacks, of different ethnicities already lived.

The Afrikaans in rural areas are called “bôeres”, a term that was initially pejorative, but which has come to endure itself. They are generally deeply nationalistic, proud of their ancestors and conservative.

Within this community, there are radicalized fringes which defend the ideas of the extreme right. These radicals are openly nostalgic for apartheid, a regime that privileged the Afrikaans minority and separated blacks in all aspects of daily life, from the inability to vote and be voted on to confinement in outlying areas and without infrastructure .

Many Afrikaans today continue to occupy important positions in the economic structure of the country, despite all the positive policies adopted in recent decades to save the historic debt with blacks.

In rural areas, this presence is quite accentuated in provinces such as the Free State, where the crime that prompted the revolt occurred last week.

Conflicts in the countryside are often frequent, and especially barbaric crimes from time to time lead to collective explosions.

The Boers feel that the South African government is failing to protect them and even vehemently encourages violence, in an attempt to half-heartedly accelerate the land reform process.

In addition, there is an important political component: white farmers vote overwhelmingly for right-wing parties and have great distrust of the African National Congress, a legend that has been in power since the end of apartheid and who has roots in the left.

To this day, many consider former President Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013, not a symbol of national reconciliation, but a communist who committed terrorist acts and only gave up the armed struggle because he was arrested. .

On social media, the affair immediately became a flag for white South Africans who have long resented him. ?? Can’t we hijack the BLM and turn it into Boer Lives Matter? That will infuriate many left-handers, tweeted someone who identified himself as White Ranger (White Knight).

On Monday (12), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm and said there was no threat of “ethnic cleansing” in the country, as white protesters denounce.

The display of the signs with the words Boer Lives Matter sparked an immediate debate: Was South Africa on the verge of the race war Mandela fought so hard to avoid?

It’s quite unlikely. This type of movement is still limited to a radicalized minority. Many, including whites living in urban centers, understand that racial democracy has no turning back and that the way forward is to demand more vigor from the authorities, not to start a rebellion. against them.

At the same time, the problem of violence in the countryside is real and the argument that Boer Lives Matter is a slogan that has its place in a country of free expression is also strong.

Ideally, the events of last week would be another opportunity for South Africa to re-examine its performance in tackling racial injuries. But the risk of widening the gap is just as great, perhaps greater.