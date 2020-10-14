Sci-Tech

With the Core i3-10100F, Intel is geared towards low-cost gaming PCs

10th generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel has just completed its 10th generation Core processor line with the introduction of the Core i3-10100F. This chip benefits from a price below the $ 100 mark.

This Core i3-10100F is an interesting solution for gamers. Without graphics, it is aimed at entry-level gaming configurations. Its argument is clearly its price with a price between 79 and 97 dollars.

Core i3-10100F, details

The mechanics are based on four physical cores and eight logic cores thanks to the Hyper-Threading technology. We have 6MB L3 cache and a 2667 MHz DDR4 two-channel memory controller. The turbine assembly at 3.6 GHz against a Turbo Boost mode at 4.3 GHz.

The “Comet Lake-S” micro-architecture works while the thermal envelope is at 65 watts. Finally, it is powered by an LGA 1200 socket.

