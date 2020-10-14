Fies postpones minimum score requirement of 400 points in Enem newsroom until 2022

To enroll in the program, applicants cannot pass the writing test and must achieve an exam test arithmetic average of 450 points or greater (Photo: Disclosure)

The government has postponed until 2022 the requirement that participants in the Student Finance Fund (Fies) score at or above 400 points in the composition of the National High School Examination (Enem).

Previously, the requirement would come into effect in 2021. The decision was published on Tuesday 13 in the Federal Official Gazette and amends resolution 34 of December 2019.

For next year, the rules of the Fies therefore do not change. To enroll in the program, applicants cannot pass the Enem writing test and must achieve an arithmetic average on exam tests (languages, mathematics, natural sciences and humanities) equal to or greater than 450 points.

In 2022, the test score must be at least 400 points and the arithmetic mean of the tests equal to or greater than 450 points. The economic criteria for participating in the program have not been changed. Therefore, in addition to the mentioned rules, the candidate should have a gross monthly family income, per person, of up to 3 minimum wages.

Fies is a federal government program that funds students wishing to pursue graduate studies at private universities.