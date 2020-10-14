📰 Will the colonization of Mars take place?

Will humans ever colonize Mars? To answer this question, it has to be broken down, as a colonization of Mars occurs in two phases: the journey first and then the actual establishment on the planet.

The journey is a real obstacle. We can only go to Mars during an "opposition" when the earth and Mars are closest, which only happens every two years, the journey then takes at least 6 months. The prospect of 6 months of promiscuous imprisonment with a reduced crew in a small interplanetary ship is hardly alluring in itself. We will find even fewer candidates if we are exposed to the solar wind, which consists of energetic particles that can cause cancer or mutations. What about the perspective of seeing the earth as a small bluish point on arrival and not urgently returning there with a delay incompressible of two years?

Illustration from the book “The settlement of space with the naked eye” © Lili des Bellons



Imagine everything (the whole, understood as the amount of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Just as a person arrives healthy on Mars (health is a state of complete physical wellbeing, mentally and socially and not just an absence of illness or …). After at least 6 months of travel, he must first get out of the landing capsule (landing in the etymological sense means the fact of reaching dry land. However, the term includes different concepts, depending on whether it is used in the maritime or aviation sector.) .. and while walking, which is not so easy. You should know that the ISS astronauts cannot walk immediately when they return to Earth, but are transported out of their capsule on a stretcher to refresh themselves from their space period in their weightlessness with atrophied muscles. However, they were only 400 km from Earth …

Then he must be able to breathe … in an atmosphere (the word atmosphere can have several meanings 🙂 without oxygen (oxygen is a chemical element of the chalcogen family with the symbol O and atomic number 8) at a pressure (pressure is a fundamental physical Term. It can be viewed as a force related to the surface on which it is exerted. Equivalent to atmospheric pressure (atmospheric pressure is the air pressure at any point in an atmosphere.) Terrestrial at 50 km altitude (The altitude is the vertical height of a place or an object in relation to a base plane. It is one of the geographical and geographical biogeographical, which explains that …) … which is impossible without a combination (A combination can be :). We can still imagine one or more Martian bases in the form of cockpits, in which the atmosphere would be breathable without any combination and in which humans could evolve almost naturally with gravity (gravity is one of the four fundamental interactions in physics.) around 38% that of the earth.

If humans want to breathe on Mars, it has to be terraformed, i.e. its atmosphere has to be changed in such a way that it becomes livable, with properties almost identical to those on Earth: a thick atmosphere, which consists largely of oxygen and a temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In daily life it is related to the sensations of cold and heat that come from …) 0 and 20 ° C (more than the current Mars temperature fluctuation between -100 and 0 ° C). This can be done by injecting gas (A gas is a set of very weakly bound and almost independent atoms or molecules. In the gaseous state, matter has no specific shape or no specific volume …) Greenhouse effect (A greenhouse is a generally closed structure, intended for agricultural production, it aims to protect plants that are grown for food or pleasure from the climatic elements) in the atmosphere, carbon dioxide (Le carbon dioxide, commonly known as carbon dioxide or carbon dioxide, is a chemical Compound consisting of an atom of …) or methane (methane is a hydrocarbon with the crude formula CH4). It is the simplest compound in the alkane family. It is a gas that occurs naturally and is produced by organisms …), via bacteria (bacteria (bacteria) are living unicellular prokaryotic organisms characterized by a lack of nucleus and organelles. Most bacteria …) or For example, algae. However, this process remains hypothetical as it does not exist in the moment (the moment denotes the smallest element of time. The moment is not an interval of time. It cannot therefore be considered a duration.) Has never been done and it will likely be very long last … you can actually imagine that it takes about a hundred thousand years to modify a volume (volume in the physical or mathematical sciences is a quantity that measures the extent of an object or part of space.) gas in the size of the Martian atmosphere.

The Americans have already sent people to the moon (the moon is the only natural satellite on earth and the fifth largest satellite in the solar system with a diameter of …). Can we say they colonized the moon? No. What else do we expect to say that a celestial body is colonized? Probably a permanent, at least semi-permanent presence of humans, possibly accompanied by robots.

The colonization of Mars (Mars is the center of much study of future colonies. It is the easiest planet to reach from Earth in terms of energy and proximity, but a …) will it have -it place? Maybe, but not right away!

Author: Sylvain Chaty, Prof. Paris University (The University of Paris was one of the most important and oldest medieval universities. It was founded in the 12th century and is …), Faculty of Natural Sciences.

Sylvain Chaty’s book: The Settlement of Space with the Unaided Eye, Sylvain Chaty, CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST)) editions.

