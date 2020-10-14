Prosecutor investigates relations of President PT of Rio Assembly with alleged lender – Selecção Brasil

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, André Ceciliano (PT), is under investigation for employing people linked to an alleged pawnshop inside the ‘State. The prosecutor suspects that the appointments were a “bargaining chip” in illicit activities.

At least four people linked to businessman Carlos Alberto Dolavale, known as Betinho, were appointed to the PT office at a time when he claimed to be a creditor for around R $ 170,000 for the MP.

The PT denies having incurred a debt with the businessman and claims that there is no illegality in the appointments in his office.

The investigation into the relationship between Ceciliano and Betinho is the result of the discoveries of the alleged “crackers” in Alerj, which also affected Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). They find their origin in the Coaf report which pointed out movements considered as atypical by the advisers of state deputies.

Ceciliano’s office was the leader in the volume of suspicious financial transactions indicated in the report, totaling 49 million reais between 2011 and 2017. A large part (26 million reais) was linked to Elisangela Barbieri, advisor to the president of Alerj between 2011 and 2019 and to a woman by Betinho.

The financial transactions of the former advisers of the President of the Assembly, however, present characteristics different from those identified in the accounts of Fabrício Queiroz, a former collaborator of Flávio and suspected of being the financial operator of the regime for the son of Jair Bolsonaro.

The investigation against the president’s son identified serial deposits in Queiroz’s accounts in the days following the payment of wages to Alerj, followed by withdrawals. The MP-RJ suspects the senator of having benefited from the salaries passed on by his former advisers to Queiroz by paying his personal expenses in cash.

Although devoid of the “classic” characteristics of “rachadinha”, the MP-RJ declares that it is necessary to deepen the investigations on Ceciliano to identify a possible link between the deputy and the financial movements of the alleged lender.

The attorney general’s office recovered testimony given by the businessman in 2012 in a federal police investigation in which it reported that Ceciliano owed him around R $ 170,000. The link between the value and the MP’s name was identified in a spreadsheet recorded on a Betinho computer seized in 2011, during an election investigation.

The evidence of this investigation was shared with the MP-RJ after judicial authorization.

The businessman told the PF that the amount referred to the payment of debts to building material stores where Ceciliano, between 2002 and 2004, made purchases for residents of Paracambi, a town governed by the PT. between 2001 and 2008. In the deposition, Betinho reported that the debt had not yet been paid by that date.

The MP-RJ is investigating whether the appointments linked to the entrepreneur were used as a kind of “bargaining chip” by Ceciliano for the entrepreneur and whether there is a deeper connection between the two.

Betinho and Elisangela Barbieri were appointed in February 2011 to the office of the PT, as soon as it took its seat in Alerj.

The alleged loan shark left the post in March 2012 and was replaced by his stepdaughter Vanessa Barbieri. She remained in the office until 2015. The PT also named the businessman’s son, Rogério Dolavale, between 2014 and 2019.

Data from the breach of confidentiality of Elisângela and Betinho, authorized by justice, shows that the couple moved, according to the MP-RJ, 84 million R $ between 2011 and 2019. Despite this, both have capital of about R $ 1.2 million.

The former assistant said in written testimony to the attorney general’s office that her husband exchanges post-dated checks from traders for cash, charging interest. She said the accounts in which the transactions were recorded were used for her husband’s financial activities.

Civilian police archives and testimonies indicate, for the MP-RJ, that Betinho acts as a loan shark in the towns in the interior of Rio. Two people reported to Paracambi police station that they had been threatened by the businessman when they did not pay the amount owed.

In addition to those close to the businessman, Ceciliano also named Luciano Massambane in his office, whose account was also used for loan payments made by Betinho, as a witness from MP-RJ recounts.

The MP-RJ also detected checks from the PT which were deducted from the accounts of Betinho and Elisângela Barbieri, which totaled R $ 31,000 in eight years.

According to the line of succession from the state government, Ceciliano is also the target of an STJ (Superior Court of Justice) investigation into allegations of health fraud that led to the removal of Wilson Witzel (PSC) from the government. .

OTHER SIDE

Ceciliano said in a note that he did not contract any debt with Carlos Alberto Dolavale, Betinho. He also declared to have found strange the change of scope of the investigation, which no longer addressed, for him, the practice of “cracking”.

“I am surprised by this survey change, where I go from beneficiary of millionaire funds to debtor of advisers. The supposed debt of R $ 170,000 between 2002 and 2004 never existed and was not paid with appointments almost ten years later. In politics, I only lost that I did not win, ”he declared.

Alerj’s chairman said survey data shows there is no relationship between him and the financial movements of his former advisers.

“It has been proven, as the MP-RJ’s investigations progressed, that the financial relations of Carlos Alberto and Elisangela had nothing to do with the exercise of their activity in the Assembly. Both are in the business of selling building materials and have for decades engaged in verifying trading activity for traders, ”the PT said.

He also said that the investigations did not detect any characteristics of the “crack”, which is the origin of the investigation.

“There is no flow in the deputy’s accounts that is incompatible with his activity in Alerj. There are no withdrawals or deposits on his accounts in a fractional manner. There is no receipt of server funds, transfers between advisers which represent more than 70% of his remuneration, nor the payment, by the servers, of their personal and family accounts, ”specifies Ceciliano’s advisor in a note.

“There are far fewer cash withdrawals and immediate deposits due to waiters or suspicious transactions in Itaú da Alerj. So there is no crack in the deputy’s office,” said the memo from the office of the president of Alerj.

Lawyer Ricardo Tonassi, who represents the Betinho family, said he would not comment on the case as the investigations are being conducted under the secrecy of the court.