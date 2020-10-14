The Linux market will see 19.2% annual growth through 2027. According to Fortune Business Insights, the increase in gaming applications will bode well for that growth

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, Linux Operating Systems Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers And Desktops), By Purpose (Commercial / Businesses & Individuals) The world’s largest Linux market size Operating systems is projected to reach $ 15.64 billion by the end of 2027. The market was valued at $ 3.89 billion in 2019, and the company estimates it will have an average annual growth rate of 19 2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

According to data from NetMarcketShare, Linux has seen two major growth spikes this year. For the first time in April with a market share of 2.87% and for the second time in July with a market share of 3.61%. New observations from Fortune Business Insights show that growth will continue over time, especially over the next seven years when Linux’s desktop share hits 19.2% annually. According to the market analysis firm, this growth is being driven by several factors.

Linux growth factors read the internet

First, the company believes that increasing product application in various industrial sectors is a key factor in the growth of the market. In fact, Linux operating systems are used in several applications by large companies around the world. They are used to develop multiple coding languages ​​and create embedded mass systems. The increasing introduction of cloud platforms in Linux-based operating systems will therefore enable applications in various industries.

The easy availability of cloud platforms and open source codes on the Internet will promote the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, healthcare, manufacturing, IT, telecommunications and others are currently focused on replacing existing servers and devices with advanced Linux servers. In this way, companies can use the functions of this operating system, e.g. B. Extended security and data storage capacity.

There is also the reliability and speed of the system. As the number of servers and data centers increases, the market for these systems is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

The Influence of Covid-19 on Linux Market Growth

The Covid-19 health crisis has brought the world to an impasse. It has had an unprecedented impact on companies around the world. Fortune Business estimates that there has been a slight decrease in the overall demand for Linux operating systems on servers and virtual machines. Also due to the crisis, the company added that various business strategies and planned investment situations, as well as others, are being put on hold due to a lack of profitability. The direction of market size in the second half of 2020 and beyond remains uncertain.

Still, the company said the overall Linux OS market is expected to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the reporting period. The growth of the Linux operating system market is being driven by the growing demand for this advanced and secure cloud-based operating system in the healthcare, IT and telecommunications industries. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, it poses an extraordinary challenge for back-end technologies and front-end applications.

However, Linux is playing a dynamic role in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. Many open source projects are supporting health services, software developers, scientists and innovators in many countries to alleviate some of the difficulties associated with this pandemic. Embedded Linux has been used in thermal imaging devices such as FluSense, which are based on Raspberry Pi and Kogniz’s Health Cam device. This made it possible to check the temperature, detect a cough, and analyze the data to monitor symptoms of the coronavirus.

Finally, the company believes that as investments in business strategies such as product launches, business expansions, mergers, acquisitions, etc. increase, market growth is expected to result in a significant increase in CAGR over the reporting period. Forecast.

Market growth and corporate mergers and acquisitions

The study report covers several factors that have contributed to the growth of the Linux market over the past few years. Of all the factors, the growing number of corporate mergers and acquisitions had the greatest impact on market growth. For example, in December 2017 ClearCenter announced that the acquisition of Minebox IT Services had been completed. With this acquisition, the company has set itself the goal of improving ClearOS. This acquisition will help companies provide better customer service by providing improved Linux OS platforms.

According to the company, ClearCenter’s acquisition of Minebox will not only add to the company’s growth but also have a direct impact on the growth of the global market in the years to come. In June 2019, IBM also confirmed the acquisition of Red Hat for $ 33.4 billion. These and other acquisitions are key factors in the development of Linux desktops market share.

Big Business and the Growth of Linux

At the same time, the growing number of startups offering Linux operating systems and services and the increasing adoption of virtual machines are expected to expand the market. Likewise, the presence of several large companies around the world will be a good sign of market growth in the years to come. In addition, the growing investment in the introduction of cloud-based applications derived from the Linux operating system will also contribute to the growing demand for the product worldwide.

Along with these facts, the use of the operating system by large companies like Facebook will create several market growth opportunities. The report identified some of the key companies in the Linux Operating System market including Arch Linux, Amazon Web Services, Canonical, ClearCenter, Debian, Elementary, IBM, etc.

Regional influence on the growth of the Linux market

The report analyzed the current market trends in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. The company therefore believes that the North American market should dominate in the years to come. Indeed, the presence of several large companies in the US will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in that region. The market was $ 675.5 million in 2018, and that value is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The European market will have the second highest growth.

This growth is being driven by increasing efforts in several European countries to integrate the use of Linux OS into desktop systems. The growth of the region is mainly due to the spread of the internet in countries like Germany, Italy, Spain and others. Next, the Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Countries like South Korea, China, India, and others are said to contribute the highest CAGR in the entire region.

The growth of the market in this region is due to the presence of a large number of data centers in countries such as South Korea, China and Japan. There are currently over 400 data centers in APAC countries (79 in China, 47 in Japan, 19 in South Korea, 100 in India, 26 in Singapore and many more). Finally, internet penetration rates are emerging in regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Growing investments in ICT, a growing number of regional start-ups offering Linux operating systems, and an online website would be growth engines for the size of the market.

