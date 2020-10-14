Toffoli was diagnosed with covid-19 after experiencing mild respiratory symptoms

Minister Dias Toffoli (Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF)

Minister Dias Toffoli of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) has been diagnosed with covid-19. The information was confirmed by the opinion of the court, which, in a note, pointed out that the minister had mild respiratory symptoms and underwent an examination for the new coronavirus, which came back positive.

“He is at home, following the medical recommendations of the intensive care cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, of Vila Nova Star”, underlined the STF.

Toffoli is the third Supreme Minister to be diagnosed with covid-19. The first magistrate was the current president of the court, Minister Luiz Fux, who tested positive for the disease shortly after taking office in a ceremony with officials from the Three Powers in early September. At least nine guests, including Fux himself, contracted the virus soon after. One of them was Minister Carmen Lúcia.

The President of the Higher Labor Court (TST), Minister Maria Cristina Peduzzi, Attorney General Augusto Aras, Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), Ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) Luis Felipe Salomão, Antônio Saldanha Palheiro and Benedito Gonçalves and the Minister of Tourism, Marcelo Álvaro Antônio, have also tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The last 3, Toffoli received at his residence Judge Kassio Nunes Marques, appointed to the vacancy of Dean Celso de Mello, who retired on Tuesday 13. President Jair Bolsonaro also participated in the meeting with the President of the Senate , Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP).

READ THE SUPREME FEDERAL COURT NOTE

