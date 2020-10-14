Microsoft has announced hardware support for the AV1 and Radeon RX 6000 series

Microsoft provides some information on AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture. It provides hardware support for the AV1 video format (decoding).

This clarification was published by Microsoft and at the same time announced the integration of this hardware acceleration into Windows 10. In tech community, the giant indicates the last three graphic architectures that support this format. We find the Intel Gen12 Iris Xe, the RTX 3000 series “Ampere” from Nvidia and the Radeon RX 6000 series from AMD (RDNA 2).

AV1 codec, some details

The AV1 format is very successful. It is advertised by major hardware manufacturers and streaming content providers. Its great advantage is that it offers 50% more efficient compression than the current H.264. It’s also 30 to 40% better than that of VP9. In both cases, the bandwidth gains are enormous with the same broadcast quality.

AV1 – Wikipedia

AV1 is an open, license-free video codec that was created in 2018 and was designed as the successor to VP9 for the delivery of video streams over the Internet and IP networks. It can achieve a compression rate that is on average 30-40% higher than VP9 and H.265 / HEVC and 50% higher than H.264, the most popular video codec for streaming in 2019. So AV1 can split the bandwidth usage is reduced by two compared to H.264; on the other hand, the reference implementation (libaom) uses considerably more computing resources for both coding and decoding than the VP9 and H264. Nevertheless, the development of libaom privileged correctness and completeness over the standard to the detriment of effectiveness; Other implementations improve performance significantly.

You don’t need a GPU that has hardware support. Just use Windows 10 v1909 or higher and install the AV1 video extension from the Microsoft Store. With no hardware GPU acceleration, the codec simply uses the processor.