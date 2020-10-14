Permanent remote work demands new regulations – Brazil Selections

SÃO PAULO, SP – The health crisis has forced companies of different sizes to reorganize their teams working in offices. They adopted different models of remote working almost overnight. After almost seven months under the pandemic, many of them are considering adopting headquarters permanently.

However, clear rules are lacking to make this transfer legally secure for employers and employees. On the one hand, there is a concern to disconnect employees, who are far from the eyes of managers. On the other hand, there are those who see the risk that this model will bureaucratize the relationship and fall apart before it even consolidates in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, seven bills have been presented to the House and the Senate proposing to amend the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) to adapt articles dealing with telework.

In September, a commission coordinated by the professor of labor law at FMU (Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas), Ricardo Calcini, started to prepare a draft. The group has 70 members, including lawyers, teachers, representatives of companies, unions and federations.

The idea is to propose an amendment to the CLT which also considers the situation experienced in the offices today. “This group of people who have suddenly gone to work from home do not have ideal protection,” says Calcini.

CLT provides for two types of work outside of companies. One refers to working from home, the other to teleworking – the latter being included in the 2017 labor reform.

The differences between the two are fine and are also linked to the transformations that the labor market has gone through. For a person to telework, for example, it is necessary that his activity is mainly carried out through information systems, such as a computer or a telephone.

For example: a seamstress who, from her home, produces parts for the company that employs her, works from home, but not telework. This worker has, according to the CLT, the same rights as those who work in person, including the control of day shifts.

One of the most critical points of the framework as teleworking is precisely this, the control of the trip.

“I am convinced that not everyone who telecommutes needs to control their workday, but the more conservative orientation is that companies control it. Even to avoid judicialization ??, says Calcini.

Despite the provisions of the law, lawyer Luiz Calixto Sandes, of Kincaid Mendes Vianna Advogados, is not in favor of a dismissal in the control. He believes that adhering to agreed working hours protects workers’ health, but also avoids exposing the company to risk.

?? You can’t have people e-mailing, working at nine o’clock, ten at night. This is something we know happens in the home office, but the law does not allow. It’s a risk for both. ??

Trench Labor Partner Rossi Watanabe Letícia Ribeiro sees the possibility that the control of working hours poses a risk for the home office’s entry into the labor market.

“Basically the flexibility, which is also attractive to many employees, would be taken away,” he says.

In September, the Public Ministry of Labor issued a technical note with 17 points that will serve as a parameter for the work of prosecutors and, among them, included the recommendation for companies to adopt mechanisms to control the working time of employees.

Alberto Balazeiro, chief labor lawyer, says the memo is only an interpretation of current legislation. In an emergency, you allow exceptions. It is clear that teleworking is a reality and that a balance must be found, ”he says.

PGT says the publication is also an invitation to discuss the conditions of this work, which has started to be carried out at home. Balazeiro says the telework included in the reform presumed the employee’s freedom to establish a routine and respond to requests.

?? In practice, today’s teleworking was just a change of location, much more similar to the home office [trabalho no domicílio]. You work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all the time, and worse, with extended hours, without the right to disconnect. Continue your journey and you keep answering emails, WhastApp, phone calls. ??

Trench lawyer Rossi Watanabe argues that ways to contain excess should be discussed, but not stop at sport, which she sees as a success.

Who can stay in telework already has a different profile. Not all positions allow this remote work. And today, do you see the advantages of flexible hours, better contact with family, avoiding traffic…, he says.

During the week ended September 19, 7.8 million workers were on remote work in Brazil, according to Pnad Covid, an IBGE investigation to monitor the effects of the pandemic on work. Of these, more than half (4.4 million) are in the southeast.

For Letícia, if remote working begins to replicate the routine of the business, the benefits disappear. If he had to connect at 9 a.m., he was forced to stop at 1 p.m., to be available again for a fixed time later. It won’t be interesting, ”he said. ?? The emphasis is on the delivery of the work. ??

The MPT note also recommends that companies guarantee the equipment necessary for the execution of the work and adopt a “digital label”, in order to guarantee the right to disconnect employees.

For lawyer Cláudia Orsi Abdul Ahad Securato, from Oliveira, Vale, Securato & Abdul Ahad Advogados, the lawyers’ note goes in the direction of preventing the abuses typical of new situations. “We know there are benefits to working from home, especially in big cities, but we live in a country that does not have digital equality.

In the pandemic, the adoption of telework or homework was covered by provisional measure 927, of March 22, which facilitated the adoption, for example by dispensing with the individual agreement and the declaration 15 days in advance. .

The MP lost its validity on July 19, however, according to Luiz Calixto Sandes, companies that adopted it while it was in force are protected. “My understanding is that the perfect legal act applies, therefore, whoever passed the head office by mere warning, the rest,” he said.

For those evaluating extensive teleworking, experts agree that the legislation does not cover current provisions. What remains for companies is the conclusion of agreements. Large companies, with access to unions, should try collective bargaining.

For minors, Calcini, from FMU, recommends individual agreements or the creation of rules of conduct, which can provide parameters for hours, remuneration and the right to disconnect.

Another possibility is for the company to adopt a hybrid model. If three working days per week are maintained in the face-to-face model, the arrangement will not fall into telecommuting.

THE 17 RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE MINISTRY OF LABOR

Tech Note Contains Steps Prosecutors Deem Important

Digital ethics

Respect digital ethics in the relationship with workers, preserving privacy, personal and family security

Modification of the contract

Include telework in the contract, by means of a rider, dealing with the duration of the contract, responsibility and infrastructure for remote work, as well as reimbursement of expenses related to the work

Ergonomics and comfort

Observe the organizational needs of work regarding ergonomics, organization and interpersonal relations, such as the format of meetings, feedback and the transmission of tasks

Telemarketing industry

Guarantee the worker in the sector the application of regulatory standard 17, with the implementation of breaks and intervals for rest, rest and food, to avoid psychological overload, static muscles of the neck, shoulders, back and upper limbs

Technical support

Provide technology support, advice and training to workers on the use of remote work platforms

Health and security

Instruct employees on the precautions to be taken to avoid illnesses, physical and mental and work accidents, and also how to adopt breaks and work exercises

Adapt the routine

Observe the contractual path, with the compatibility of the needs of the company and workers with family responsibilities

Respect of disconnection

Guide the entire team to comply with virtual duty schedules on requests, ensuring rest time and the right to disconnect, as well as measures to avoid intimidation

Privacy

Respect for image rights and privacy, through guidance and provision of avatars, standardized images or templates for use in online transmissions

Assignment of rights

Ensure employees authorize the use of image and voice in the production of material to be broadcast on open digital platforms

Set deadlines

Ensure that the use of materials produced during the pandemic is limited to times of health crisis

Individual liberty

Guarantee the exercise of freedom of expression, except for offenses which characterize slander, prejudice and defamation

Health care

Establish self-care policies to identify potential signs and symptoms of Covid-19, with the guarantee of subsequent isolation

Seniors

Ensure that teleworking is offered to the elderly in order to promote freedom and the right to work, while respecting physical, intellectual and mental conditions

People with Disabilities

Ensure that teleworking promotes people with disabilities, obtaining and maintaining a job and career progression, ensuring accessibility and adaptation

Control the trip

Adopt the time control mechanism

Watch out for the rejected

Stimulate the creation of professionalization programs for dismissed workers

REMOTE WORK AT CLT

Teleworking

For legislation, this is done electronically, e.g. computer, telephone, etc.

Telecommuting trip

This type of contract falls within the exceptions provided for by the CLT, assimilating this worker to external salespeople and to managerial and managerial positions.

Home office

CLT speaks of “work from home”, which is essentially the transfer of the workplace

Home office trip

It’s the same as working in the office and entitles you to overtime and overtime

Remote work in the pandemic

The trip with the start, lunch and end forecasts is not telecommuting, but a home office or work from home, according to the MPT

WHAT LACK OF REGULATION

Business hours

The lawyers’ recommendation is that if the companies were already controlling the trip, keep it until there is a new rule.

Equipment supply

The CLT says this has to be agreed between the boss and the employee; the most advisable is to negotiate the working conditions at home

Digital beacon

Brazil does not yet have a rule on the right to log out, but companies are recommended to adopt codes of conduct that prohibit communication with employees after a certain period of time.