📰 An ozone hole installed in September 2020!

In the stratosphere, the ozone layer acts as a protective shield that protects life on earth from harmful ultraviolet rays. Ozone concentrations have been continuously monitored since an international treaty, the Montreal Protocol (Montreal is both an administrative region and a metropolis of Quebec)[2]. This large Canadian agglomeration is an important center for trade, industry, culture, finance …), signed in 1987, which regulates the production of halogenated hydrocarbons, chemical compounds that contain chlorine (chlorine is a chemical element of the halogen family, symbol Cl and Atomic number 17.) and bromine (bromine is a chemical element of the halogen family, with symbol Br and atomic number 35. The other halogens are fluorine, chlorine, iodine and astatine. Its name …) and which are the origin of the destruction of ozone (ozone (or Trioxygen)) is a chemical compound with 3 oxygen atoms (O3)). Its structure is a resonance between three states. Metastable to conditions …) in Antarctica (Antarctica (pronounced) [ɑ̃.taʁk.tik] Listen) is the southernmost continent on earth. The hotel is located at the South Pole and is surrounded by the Southern Ocean (or ocean …).

© Anne Boynard, LATMOS



Researchers and engineers of the “Atmospheres and Observations” laboratory (observation is the action of attentively monitoring phenomena, without the will to modify them, using appropriate research and study means. The joy provided explains the very great involvement of …) Space “(LATMOS-IPSL, CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) / UVSQ / Sorbonne (The Sorbonne is a monumental complex in the Latin Quarter in Paris It takes its name from the 13th century theologian Robert de Sorbon, founder of the Sorbonne College, …) University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and its transmission. ..) / CNES) use the observations of the 3 IASI satellite instruments (satellite can refer 🙂 Metop (METOP is a dre A family of members with satellites Operating theories on polar orbit jointly developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and EUMETSAT. Manufactured by EADS Astrium Satellites, they should …) monitor ozone daily.

The first half of September is the period when the catalytic destruction of ozone is greatest, but it can last until October as long as it is cold enough (cold is the opposite feeling of hot, connected at low temperatures). The amounts of substances responsible for ozone depletion are expected to decrease, but in a few years colder temperatures will cause the area (area or area is a measure of an area. Metonymy is often referred to as this measure). by the term “surface” itself (we speak of … for example) and the amplitude (in this simple wave equation 🙂 of the ozone hole are more important.

The weather conditions of September 2020 (rendering is a computer process for calculating the 2D image (corresponds to a photo) of a scene created in 3D modeling software …) made the polar vortex very stable over the Antarctic and thus caused a significant one in the last few weeks Decline in ozone. Satellite observations from the IASI echo sounder show that this is the second largest decrease in 15 years, with an amplitude equal to or just below that of 2015. This phenomenon is therefore explained by a “winter” is one of the four seasons of the temperate zones. ) stratospheric “very cold and persistent. Last year (The past is primarily a time-bound concept: it consists of all successive configurations of the world and is opposed to the future on a timescale centered on the present ….) () 2019) was it the situation (In geography, the situation is a spatial concept that allows or not the relative localization of a space in relation to its immediate surroundings. It writes a location in …) inverse (In mathematics the ‘inversion of a Element x of a set that is provided with an internal law of composition denoted by multiplication is an element y such that xy = yx = 1 if 1 means …) and the hole d ozone was much less!

IASI

The IASI instrument was designed by CNES and launched by Eumetsat (EUMETSAT (European Organization for the Use of Meteorological Satellites) is an intergovernmental organization established by an international convention of 20 member states …) for Metop satellites. Data (In information technology (IT), data is a basic, often coded description of a thing, business transaction, event, etc.) distributed by the cluster AERIS. This work was carried out in collaboration with the Université Libre de Bruxelles (L’Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) is a French-speaking Belgian university). With the support of various agents: CNES, AC-SAF, ERC H2020 and C3S.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!