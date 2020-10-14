With a goal at 51min, Flamengo ignites Goiás and sticks the leader

Flamengo won, upset, Goiás, this Tuesday (13), in Maracanã, and reached the vice-direction of the Brazilian championship. The 2-1 victory in the match, valid for the 11th round of the competition, came with two goals from Pedro, one of them with 51min of the second half. Vinicius opened the scoring for the visitors.

With the result, the rubro-black team reached 30 points, the same number as the leader Atlético-MG, but is behind in the number of victories. Recall that, for the 16th round, Atlético-MG enters the field this Wednesday (14th), against Fluminense, and the team of coach Domènec Torrent, Thursday, against Red Bull Bragantino.

Lanterna, Goiás remained with nine points and saw the situation in the tournament get complicated. On Friday, Esmeraldino faces Bahia, at home.

Tadeu was one of the highlights of the match. Goiás’ goalkeeper made some big saves in the duel and stopped some of Flamengo’s attacks. Another big name in the duel was striker Pedro, who hit the eight-goal mark in Brasileirão.

At the start of the game, Goiás and Flamengo created opportunities. First, Rafael Moura tried to move towards the counterweight of goalkeeper Neneca. Then Pedro finished first and Tadeu made an excellent defense.

The red-black team had more possession of the ball and were looking to find spaces in the opponent’s defense, mainly on the left side of the attack. Goiás, on the other hand, was more responsive, trying to take advantage of Fla’s mistakes to get out at high speed.

In one of these Esmeraldino advances, Daniel Bessa found Vinicius at the back of the defense. The first jersey 70, “slammed” into the left corner of Neneca and opened the scoring in Maracanã.

Gradually, Flamengo set the pace of the game, cornering Goiás in the field of defense and creating chances. In one, Gerson ran into Nathan, who led. Tadeu, at close range, managed to make the defense.

After all the pressure Rubro-Negro managed to equalize. After advancing to the left, Bruno Henrique sent back Pedro, who, invading the area, finished with a cart and left everything the same in Maracanã.

Shortly after the tie, Goiás reached the net. On a free kick from Edilson, David Duarte, with a header, sent the ball into the back of the goal, but the referee indicated an impediment. The VAR corroborated the decision.

In the last minutes of the initial stage, Bruno Henrique fought for the ball in the box and directed it. Tadeu slapped the ball, but the red-black players demanded that the goal be scored, pointing out that the ball would have crossed the line. The VAR analyzed the movement and indicated a hand touch by team striker Gávea.

Flamengo came back from the break with a blitz on Goiás and narrowly missed out on second. After crossing from the right, Bruno Henrique took the lead and the ball hit the crossbar.

Defensive midfielder Breno left the pitch after an argument with Bruno Henrique. The emerald player, with a cart, won the ball from the red-black attack, but when he tried to jump Bruno Henrique hit the opponent in the nose. With the bleeding site, it was replaced by the mouse.

Goiás scared the free kick from experienced Edilson. Missing in front of the box, the defender hit hard and Neneca managed to make the defense. In the next minute Pedro, with his header, sent Tadeu into the right corner, who also managed to dodge the goal.

The match has become almost an attack in defense, the team of Domènec Torrent being very present on the attacking field. Goiás, in turn, tried to hold on. The scenario was this from the 30th minute of the second half and lasted almost until the final whistle.

In the last shot, after Willian Arão’s submission via the intermediary, the ball was left to Pedro, who has not forgiven. The forward hit, got the second and got all three points.

FLAMENGO

Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Natan, Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Gerson (Lincoln); Michael, Pedro, Bruno Henrique. T .: Domènec Torrent

GOIÁS

Tadeu; Edílson, David Duarte, Fábio Sanches, Caju; Breno (mouse), Daniel Bessa, Shaylon (Douglas Baggio); Keko (Pintado), Rafael Moura, Vinícius. T .: Enderson Moreira

Stadium: Maracanã. in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) Judge: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR) Yellow cards: Filipe Luis (Flamengo); Keko, Tadeu, Rafael Moura, Caju (Goiás) Goals: Vinicius, 12min from the first half (Goiás); Pedro, 38 minutes after the start of the first half and 51 minutes after the start of the second half (Flamengo)