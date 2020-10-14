What are your learning and course requirements during this distance learning phase?



32 0 What are your learning and course requirements during this distance learning period? Hello everybody,

In these uncertain times, most courses have not been able to be conducted normally in the past few months, especially in Europe and North America, and now in Africa. The teaching style must have explicitly changed: the switch from a face-to-face course to online course solutions shouldn’t be so abrupt, but the teachers had no choice. You have worked hard to avoid class cancellations but are unlikely to be as effective as usual.

Developpez.com as an open IT community welcomes professionals, amateurs, hackers, but also beginners. We are here to help you consolidate, complement and enrich your skills regardless of your level (during a health crisis or not!).

In this regard, forums are accessible and it is the ideal place to get help and expert advice from volunteer members. Our forums are obviously divided into subsections that cover a very wide range of topics. If we need to fill in any gaps, don’t hesitate to give us the information for which there is no forum, even general information! We also offer a large number of courses and tutorials on virtually all areas of IT. These are often written by experts in the field, but all of them are conscientiously proofread by our editorial team (more than a thousand authors, not to mention the people who proofread but have never written: it’s quite simply the largest team of Writing in French-speaking countries!). This process guarantees a high quality level of our publications. In addition, Developpez.com is an ideal place to follow IT news: from the big topics of everyday IT to the novelties of programming languages, we cover a range of topics from a wide range of topics.

On the other hand, unlike other platforms, we don’t offer full training with a key certificate. We are above all a community of mutual help.

Sometimes being able to ask questions isn’t enough. Do you have special resource requirements such as tutorials or courses? In which materials? Which chapters do you have the most difficulty and for which do you want to see one or the other tutorial on the website? Would you prefer a series of exercises (with full hints and corrections) or lectures?

In addition, Developpez.com is a community: if you see inquiries from students for whom you have knowledge and the desire to write, do not hesitate to contact us! We can help you from conception to publication, including writing tutorials and courses.

An error in this message? Let us know!

Top Rated Last Chronological Order Active Member https://www.developpez.com

The 09/10/2020 10:03

Architectures change. We are moving more and more towards applications that are divided into zones. Ideas from the urbanization of IS.

Spring and Spring Boot alongside Java accelerated the trend, Angular alongside JS.

However, 1 tool has improved that trend: Docker.

Of course, the question is put to the students, but I regret Docker is not in the selection.

2 1 Confirmed member https://www.developpez.com

The 13.09.2020 19:05

For me it’s math and GUI. With multiple languages!

There is a lot of language but I don’t understand how we can create a GUI in Rust, Go, … 0 0 Usual member https://www.developpez.com

The 14.09.2020 11:23

For me: theoretical computing, software design, data structures and algorithms

Anything that helps solidify a junior developer’s knowledge.

0 0 candidate for the club https://www.developpez.com

The 18.09.2020 20:51

Cross-platform user interface! 0 0 Full member https://www.developpez.com

The 19.09.2020 17:11

Sent by emilie77

For me it’s math and GUI. …. how we can create a GUI in Rust, Go, …

Regardless of the development workshop, I am missing two things:

1) a complexity warning system (without a whole quality analysis system) *;

2) an option to extract comments (explanation after).

After the multilingual workshops there is a risk *: do everything, but then medium-medium …

Yes, my comment extractor:

In all software development, documentation is the scourge, the trainer’s last wheel! So if we describe our algorithm before coding (as we do it systematically … on the piece of paper … that has been lost) … well, we therefore describe our algorithm (without coding), but under the form of the Comments of the language to be used … WE will receive the detailed document … As soon as this algo has been designed and (automatically) validated, ON integrates the code according to the comments (and thus of the algo).

At the beginning (version 1) a program was born with a document corresponding to the code (wonder, it never happened!).

When the supervisors are ready to intervene in the code, they correct and describe the new algo, and again a miracle, thanks to the extraction option I dreamed of (ex-ex-em … software quality engineer).

0 0 Expert confirm https://www.developpez.com

The 19.09.2020 19:18

Sent by Jean GVE

So if we describe our algorithm before coding (as we do it systematically … on the piece of paper … which has been lost) … well, we therefore describe our algorithm (without coding), but under the form of the Comments of the language to be used … WE will receive the detailed document … Once this algo has been designed and (automatically) validated, ON integrates the code according to the comments (hence the algo).

I recently coded an algorithm in Python that shifted time windows.

From memory I had code for a while that looked like (I changed the names of some variables):

1

2

3

4th

# So x is the maximum integer such that: # origin + x * step + size <= threshold # So: x = floor ((threshold - size - origin) / step) The description of the algorithm, including the mathematical reasoning that went with it was the code plus some comments in the middle.

I think it was a better idea than duplicating the information by describing the whole algorithm as comments before the code:

1

2

3

4th

5

6th

7th

8th

9

# Bla bla bla. # So x is the maximum integer such that: # origin + x * step + size <= threshold # So: # x = floor ((threshold - size - origin) / step) # blah, blah, blah. Code (), Code (), Code () x = Floor ((Threshold - Size - Origin) / Step) Code (), Code (), Code () Sent by Jean GVE

Retreat ex-em .. software quality engineer

When you retire, you have most likely worked with much more verbose languages ​​than most people use today. Back when the code was very verbose, it was tempting to repeat the logic of the code as comments in natural language.

But now more than ever, code has an executable specification role that is the source of truth. Among the comments, those who just repeat the code are more of a brake than an aid: either you either have to waste time servicing them or they get out of phase with the code. 0 0 Proven member https://www.developpez.com

09/19/2020 10:26 p.m.

Today, however, more than before, code tends to play an executable role of the specification, which is the source of the truth. 0 0 Expert minent https://www.developpez.com

The 20/09/2020 12:16

I agree with what has already been said.

I think quite a bit is missing from the reading.

The IS vision includes urban planning, IS architecture, the concepts behind it, the tools to support them, the effects on software architectures, the effects on the infrastructure, etc.

Otherwise, I think that everything that revolves around the DevOps chain is also missing: What kind of DevOps chain for what type of organization and method, how to implement it, how to master it and keep it viable.

A + JYT

0 0 Active member https://www.developpez.com

The 24/09/2020 16:42

O are:

– Mobile developer

– AI

– robotics

– blockchain

– …

0 0

discussion

The sections (news, forums, tutorials) of Develop

Keywords