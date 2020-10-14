Lexa cell phone stolen after Multishow program registration – Selections Brasil

International

SÃO PAULO, SP – Singer Lexa, 25, was robbed on Monday evening (12) shortly after the recording of “TVZ Temporada Lexa” in Multishow. Using her mother’s cell phone, she posted videos to Instagram and said the theft happened near Barra Shopping, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro.

“They took my cell phone,” he says. She was in a car with her stylist and suffered no injuries. “I’m fine”. The singer said she left the recording happy and thanked the production for the program she considered special. Shortly afterwards, on the way to another date, a man pulled out his cell phone and ran away.

Lexa said she was very nervous after the incident. “It’s very bad. But it will be fine,” he said. The singer spoke of emotional stress and complained about the bureaucracy of blocking passwords.

She thanked the fans who sent messages of support. “And the ball forward,” he concludes.

Last week, Lexa was surprised to receive YouTube ratings for the video for “Supernatural,” which she released on the 8th. The video platform has restricted access to the video to minors under the age of 18.

“I did not understand why,” complained the singer. “I’m shocked. This classification doesn’t make sense.”

Although sensual, the singer maintains that there is nothing explicit in the video. In the pictures, she appears in a minimal leather suit. The scene is that of a nightclub, with low light and lots of flashes.

