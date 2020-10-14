GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 in the US, Nvidia no longer sells its Founders Edition

The availability of the latest GeForce RTX amps is problematic. This situation is the source of heated debate and sometimes criticism.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, spoke on the subject. He stated that the demand was too great to exceed expectations and surprise everyone. Obviously, Nvidia did not expect this situation and therefore did not provide the required inventory.

This deficiency is general as Nvidia’s partners are also affected. You observe a strong imbalance between supply and demand. The worst part is that this situation will not resolve itself immediately. Nvidia predicts bottlenecks until the first quarter of next year. In the meantime, fortunately for some, prices are rising.

GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090, the shortage will last for several months

GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 Founders Edition

In the US, Nvidia announced a change in the sale of its GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 Founders Edition.

You are now entrusted to a large American online shop. There is only one dealer.

On this subject, the giant explains

“We have received your feedback on the NVIDIA online store and are working on improving the experience. In the meantime, we will be selling our GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition through other partners. In the US, you can buy our GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition at Best Buy. In Europe, we are still reviewing the Founders Edition design options. “