Russomanno says homeless people may be more resistant to covid for lack of baths

Celso Russomanno is candidate for São Paulo Photo: Antonio Augusto / Chamber of Deputies – 05/18/2016)

The candidate for the city of São Paulo by the Republicans, Celso Russomanno, participated in an event with the Commercial Association of the city this Tuesday (13). During the meeting, the postulant said that residents and drug addicts who live in the area called Cracolândia may be “more resistant than us” to Covid-19 “because they live together all the time on the streets, they cannot bathe ”.

Russomanno’s statement at the event, in which the candidate heard demands from businessmen and criticized the way the São Paulo government and the capital government handled the restriction measures due to the pandemic , was reproduced in an article in G1.

For the candidate, the way in which the transmission took place in the outskirts, in Cracolândia and among people living in the streets did not go as planned.

“Everyone expected Covid to take care of everyone, especially because they don’t have the pre-established leave from the WHO … and, they are there, we have occasional cases, and we don’t have a large number of street residents with Covid problem. Maybe they are more resistant than us, because they live together all the time on the street, there is no way to bathe every day, etc. And so on. He said, in an excerpt reproduced by G1.

Russomanno further argued that the isolation should have been carried out vertically, protecting only those considered to be at risk of Covid-19 and without shutting down commerce in the city.