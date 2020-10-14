Spectral CT images of coronavirus infected lungs

Scientists from CREATIS and the Hospices Civils de Lyon used a spectral scanner to determine damage to the microvessels of the lungs during a lung infection with SARS-COV-2, which enables a specific analysis of lung perfusion.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, research into Covid-19 has shown involvement in the pulmonary vasculature (Pulmonaries are plants of the Boraginaceae family, belonging to the genus Pulmonaria. They owe their name to the fact that, according to the Romans, it was believed that their root. ..) cures severe forms that have developed in patients with the disease (disease is an impairment of the function or health of a living organism, animal or plant). In a new pilot study, a group of researchers from the research center (scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of knowledge …) designates image processing for health (health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and exists not only from the absence of illness or infirmity.) (CREATIS, CNRS / INSA Lyon / Université Claude Bernard (Claude Bernard, born July 12, 1813 in Saint-Julien (Rhône) and died February 10, 1878 in Paris a French physician and physiologist.) Lyon 1 / INSERM) and the Hospices Civils de Lyon were particularly interested in the achievement of microvasculature of the lungs.

The Lyon team characterized the changes in the pulmonary microvascular system during Sars-Cov2 infection. For this purpose, the scientists used a spectral scanner, a medical imaging technique (medical imaging combines the means of capturing and restoring images from various physical phenomena (magnetic resonance, reflection of ultrasonic waves, …) based on absorption (in optics, absorption refers to the process by which the energy of a photon is absorbed by another entity, for example an atom that makes a transition …) through X-ray tissue, thus reconstructing the development of perfusion in images (from the Latin perfundere) is the physiological process that supplies an organ with the chemical compounds (nutrients and oxygen) necessary for its …) Lungs – the supply of oxygen (oxygen is a chemical element of the chalcogen family with the symbol O and the atomic number 8.) Via the blood (blood is a fluid connective tissue that is made up of free cell populati of which plasma is the basic substance and is present in most animals. An adult is …) and enables the organ to function (an organ is a series of tissues that contribute to the achievement of a physiological function. Some organs offer several at the same time …) – in people with Covid19.

Impairment of lung perfusion

This work shows changes in lung perfusion at different stages of infection. During the phase (the word phase can have several meanings, it is used in different fields and mainly in physics 🙂 At the initial infection, they observed an increase in perfusion within the lesions of the lung parenchyma – the functional tissue of the lungs – that allow blood to pass through reflects abnormal circulation. This phenomenon, known as a “shunt”, could be involved in the severe change in the oxygen supply to the blood during Covid-19. Conversely (In mathematics, the inverse of an element x of a set endowed with an internal law of composition denoted by multiplication is an element y such that x y = y x = 1 if 1 … ) Lung perfusion decreases in the late phase of the disease. This could be explained by the blockage of the blood vessels with the formation of blood clots. This phenomenon, known as thrombosis, is associated with a significant inflammatory response during Covid-19 and is associated with the occurrence of complications such as pulmonary embolism (we speak of pulmonary embolism when a clot circulating in the blood blocks the arterial system that flushes the lungs, which is one of the two manifestations of the disease with deep vein thrombosis …).

This study suggests that the involvement of the microvasculature of the lungs (the lungs is an invaginated organ that allows the exchange of vital gases, especially oxygen and carbon dioxide. Oxygen is necessary …) is a process that is progressive leading to the attack of the pulmonary system will be added. The combination of these different mechanisms would be implicated in the occurrence of serious clinical situations during Covid-19 such as the syndrome (a syndrome is a set of clinical signs and symptoms that a patient is likely to show in certain diseases). or with …) acute shortness of breath.

This study shows the interest in these imaging techniques (Imaging consists primarily of the production and trading of physical images depicting beings or things. Production used to be either hand or hand …) Advances in diagnosis (The Diagnosis (from the Greek δι? Γνωση, diágnosi, from δια-, dia-, “through separation, differentiation” …) of severe forms of infection with Covid-19 It also enables the identification of potential therapeutic pathways against microvascular diseases.

